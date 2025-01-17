Editor's Note: This article contains discussion of suicide and mental health that could be triggering.Years after Netflix's Daredevil was canceled, Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Charlie Cox) and Wilson Fisk/Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio) have popped up in various Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) projects like Spider-Man: No Way Home, Hawkeye, and Echo. Now they're set to lead Daredevil: Born Again, one of the most highly anticipated new shows of 2025. Fans were treated to an official trailer that offers a fresh look at Hell's Kitchen in the MCU, along with showing the return of Frank Castle/The Punisher (Jon Bernthal), Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson), Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll), Ben Poindexter/Bullseye (Wilson Bethel), and Vanessa Fisk (Ayelet Zurer). The footage also shows off new characters like Margarita Levieva's Heather Glenn, who has a very steamy moment with Cox's Matt in the trailer.

After his fling with Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, it seems he's moved on to someone else after returning to Hell's Kitchen. Matt's dating history in Marvel Comics is equally extensive as it is tragic. Even as a Catholic, prayers aren't enough to save Matt's romantic partners from terrible fates. Heather Glenn is not as well known as Karen Page, and for good reason, as her history with Matt is not a shining moment in Daredevil lore.

Matt Murdock Is a Devilish Fiend to Heather Glenn in Marvel Comics