Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Daredevil: Born Again Episode 7.This week's episode of Daredevil: Born Again adds yet another thrilling installment to the acclaimed MCU revival. Not only does the series' latest arrival confirm the open secret that Hunter Doohan is playing Muse with his chilling reveal as Bastion Cooper, but it is also filled with plenty of rewarding Daredevil (Charlie Cox) and Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio) moments now that both men are returning to their darker halves. That said, in an episode where questionable supporting characters like Daniel Blake (Michael Gandolfini) and Buck Cashman (Arty Froushan) take meaningful steps forward into the narrative spotlight, there's one point in which the episode drags – the continued relationship drama between Matt Murdock and Dr. Heather Glenn (Margarita Levieva).

Heather is perhaps the most important character in Daredevil: Born Again Episode 7 because of her relationship to Doohan's unprecedented serial killer. Her latest therapy session from hell gives the episode its defining moment when Muse rears his blood-stained head and threatens to make Heather his latest victim, resulting in a close-call save by Heather's masked boyfriend before the therapist shockingly shoots her own client. The altercation is not only a successful subversion of the popular theory that Heather would suffer a brutal death but also a traumatic experience that is bound to resonate throughout the rest of the revival. Yet, after weeks of waiting for Heather's compassionate world to collide with Matt's brutal alter ego, the fallout from this scene is also unbearably exasperating because it plays right into one of the superhero genre's most frustrating tropes.

‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Is Taking Too Long To Reveal Matt’s Identity to Heather