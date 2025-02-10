A new image from Daredevil: Born Again has been released by Empire. The series is only a few weeks away from premiering on Disney+, meaning that the streaming platform is getting fans excited about the return of the titular hero portrayed by Charlie Cox. The image gives audiences a new look at Daredevil's new suit. The character's debut on Netflix allowed Matt Murdock to experiment with different outfits throughout the course of his career as a vigilante, but the suit from Daredevil: Born Again looks exactly like what the hero wears in the pages of Marvel comics.

Daredevil: Born Again will establish Matt Murdock in the main Marvel Cinematic Universe continuity. While the character previously appeared in both Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, the emotional situation that Murdock is going through hasn't been explicitly depicted in the franchise. Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) and Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) will be back to help Matt Murdock with anything he needs when it comes to fighting crime in New York City. It's been more than five years since the characters were seen together on television. It's time for the city's favorite "Avocados at Law" to return to what they do best.

Daredevil: Born Again will also mark the return of Daredevil's greatest enemy. Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) has been attempting to take over the streets of New York City for quite some time. But what wasn't possible to him as a crime lord will be in his reach as a corrupt politician. It will be hard for Daredevil to stop the biggest villain he has ever faced because the U.S. government will be on Fisk's side this time around. Jon Bernthal will appear in Daredevil: Born Again as Frank Castle. The vigilante known as The Punisher will have a score to settle against the Man Without Fear.

The MCU Continues to Expand

Daredevil: Born Again is only one of the many television series currently in development at Marvel Studios. The storyline that will be depicted on the show is a direct consequence of what viewers saw in both Hawkeye and Echo. While the MCU is busy with grand big screen adventures such as The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Avengers: Doomsday, Daredevil: Born Again will follow what happens to smaller-scale heroes who risk their lives in New York. The Devil of Hell's Kitchen will have a television season of his own for the first time in almost seven years.

Daredevil: Born Again premieres on Disney+ on March 4. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.