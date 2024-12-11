The return of Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) is almost upon us. TV Line has released a new image from Daredevil: Born Again, the upcoming Disney+ television series that will mark the return of the hero introduced in the Netflix show. The new image shows Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock, and while the character might seem like an innocent lawyer who merely tries to make the world a better place, Murdock secretly punishes the criminals of New York City as Daredevil. The upcoming television series will send the protagonist down a path that will reunite him with his biggest enemy, the Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio).

Daredevil: Born Again has gone through a complicated development process at Disney+. When Netflix decided to pull the plug on Daredevil, many fans around the world still wanted to see more gritty adventures with the vigilante. Thankfully, Charlie Cox returned to the role of Matt Murdock during the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. What started as a small appearance in the sequel led by Tom Holland turned into a return in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and this year's Echo. The stage has been set for Daredevil to entertain audiences once again when he saves the city in Daredevil: Born Again.

Not much is known about the premise of Daredevil: Born Again, but previous MCU projects have given hints regarding what the main characters of the series will be up to. When Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) fought against Wilson Fisk during the events of Echo, it was revealed that the Kingpin is looking to become the mayor of New York City. Matt Murdock would be the first person in the world who would want to keep the criminal mastermind from gaining such a position of power.

Some Old Friends Return in 'Daredevil: Born Again'

Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk won't be the only characters from the Netflix series who will be returning to television once Daredevil: Born Again premieres. Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) and Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) will be back to help Matt Murdock in his life as a lawyer. In addition to being reunited with his friend, Daredevil will cross paths with his long-time rival, The Punisher (Jon Bernthal), once again.

Daredevil: Born Again premieres on Disney+ on March 4, 2025. Until then, the first three seasons of Daredevil are streaming on Disney+.

Your changes have been saved Daredevil: Born Again Release Date January 1, 2024 Cast Charlie Cox , Vincent D'Onofrio Seasons 1 Writers Chris Ord Expand

