Old friends will be reunited in Daredevil: Born Again. Empire Magazine has released a new image from the upcoming series, where Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) and Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) can be seen walking through the streets of New York City. The characters were introduced during the Netflix series based on the fearless hero. But even if that story wasn't originally a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it looks like the dynamics and relationships established in that project will continue in Daredevil: Born Again. Matt Murdock is going to need all the help he can get.

The premise of Daredevil: Born Again remains a mystery. The version of the character who lives in the MCU was introduced in Spider-Man: No Way Home. When Peter Parker (Tom Holland) needed a lawyer, Matt Murdock knew a thing or two about dealing with public relations crises connected to superhero activity. After that, the character went on to appear in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The man without fear is known for fighting the most violent criminals New York City throws at him. But what audiences never expected was the romance between him and Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany).

Daredevil's greatest enemy will also make a comeback when Daredevil: Born Again premieres on Disney+ in a few months. Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) was seen in this year's Echo, the television series centered around Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox). That project let audiences know that the Kingpin of crime is looking to gain political power by attempting to become the mayor of New York City. Daredevil: Born Again might deal with the criminal's efforts to infiltrate the government, and there's only one man who can stop him.

The Return of the Punisher

Daredevil: Born Again will give several characters the opportunity to return to the spotlight years after the Netflix came to a close. One of these comeback icons will Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal), the dangerous vigilante introduced in the second season of Daredevil. The character even got to lead his own television series, with Ebon Moss-Bachrach stepping into the shoes of the villain. Time will tell if Daredevil and the Punisher will be able to stop the Kingpin in time, or if New York City will suffer the consequences of a convicted felon being elected as a government official.

You can check out the new image from Daredevil: Born Again below, before the series premieres on Disney+ on March 4: