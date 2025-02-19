Now that Captain America: Brave New World is playing in theaters everywhere, the next big Marvel project to look forward to is Daredevil: Born Again, which is one of the most anticipated shows of the year. Set to premiere on Disney+ on March 4, Daredevil: Born Again features Charlie Cox returning to his signature role of Matt Murdock for the fifth time in the MCU, first briefly in Spider-Man: No Way Home, then in She-Hulk, Echo, and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. Entertainment Weekly has new five new images from the upcoming show, featuring new looks at Matt’s other friends/foes, including Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio), Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll), Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson), as well as a new character, Kirsten McDuffie, brought to life by Severance veteran Nikki M. James.

Daredevil: Born Again was first announced several years ago, and in the early stages of development, it was reported that Daredevil and Wilson Fisk would be the only returning characters from the Netflix show, and not Karen or Foggy. However, at the end of 2023, it was announced that Daredevil: Born Again was undergoing a massive reform. Star Vincent D’Onofrio recently shared on his personal X account that the reason the show went through such notable changes was that he and Charlie [Cox] knew what the fans wanted. Based on the recently-premiered first trailer for the show and everything we’ve heard from Cox, D’Onofrio, and the rest of the Daredevil: Born Again cast, it sounds like we’re in for a treat that’s worthy of its name as a follow-up to the popular Netflix series.

Other Netflix Veterans Are Also Returning for ‘Daredevil: Born Again’