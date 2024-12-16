Daredevil has been Born Again, and we’ll soon be seeing him and the rest of the cast from the original Netflix series on our screens again. Without a doubt, it’s the fans’ love that brought Charlie Cox’s iteration to the MCU. As the March release date nears, more details and trailers among other promotional materials are trickling down and all of them are piquing fans’ interest. Now Entertainment Weekly has unveiled new images from the show, giving us another peek into Hell’s Kitchen.

The first image sees Daredevil battle-ready with a very interesting interior background. The way the frame has been lit with red light will remind fans of the visual aesthetics of the original show. Another image sees the Kingpin, with New York high rises towering behind him, making him feel more menacing. The final image sees Karen and Matt deep in a conversation.

‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Will Continue the DNA of the Original Series

Marvel has made many creative changes to its upcoming projects in the years gone by, which will start to be reflected in the content that’s coming to us in 2025. Born Again is among them from changes in its story and setting to adding fan-favorite characters to its roster, the series has come far from its original ideas and for good. Cox elaborates, “The thing that we kept talking about was, this show has had the success that it’s had and has appealed to a very specific demographic because it's one of the few superhero shows that is so dark and sinister at times.” He further explained:

“Vincent and I both felt like if you lose that, you are at risk of losing the identity of our show. So we really pushed for the show to remain geared towards an older audience and not dumbed down to kind of capture a wider net of people. I think in some ways it's even darker than a lot of the stuff we've done in the past.”

The series will bring back Cox as Matt Murdock, Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Vincent D’Onofrio as Kingpin, Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson, Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle, and many more. Other confirmed cast members include Margarita Levieva, Sandrine Holt, and Lou Taylor Pucci.

Daredevil: Born Again premieres on March 4, on Disney+. In the meantime, you can stream the first three seasons of Daredevil on Disney+.