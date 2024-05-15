The Big Picture Cast members of Daredevil: Born Again express confidence in the show's improvements during production.

The upcoming Disney+ series will differ from the Netflix version but is expected to be more intense and beautifully directed.

Despite initial delays and changes, Daredevil: Born Again will consist of 9 episodes and is set to premiere on Disney Plus in 2025.

After production delays and other issues that happened behind the scenes for Daredevil: Born Again, the cast for the upcoming Marvel series showed confidence in the show's output. The show's leads, Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio shared their opinions about the changes the show faced during production and believes that the show has "improved."

In an interview with TVLine, Cox revealed that the upcoming Disney+ series, including his and D'Onofrio's characters, will be different from their Netflix counterpart. He also believed that their portrayal of these Marvel characters has improved in the upcoming MCU adaptation. “Not exactly the same, but much closer,” Cox commented. “And potentially much improved.” D’Onofrio added to Cox's comments, claiming that Daredevil: Born Again was "written and directed beautifully" and that all the work that was put in was worth it. He also claimed that working on the show was "as intense as we've ever been."

“It’s hard to comment because I want to say so much about both the [Netflix] show and this show, and the change that happened, but in the end, the last few months of work we did was… written beautifully and directed beautifully…." said D'Onofrio. "Personally, I think it’s as intense as we’ve ever been.”

Daredevil: Born Again was first announced back in 2022 during San Diego: Comic-Con by Marvel Studios executive, Kevin Feige. During the Marvel presentation, he revealed that Cox and D’Onofrio will be reprising their roles as Matt Murdock and Kingpin. The show was originally scheduled to be released during Spring 2024 and would contain 18 episodes. However, it was reported in 2023 that the show had to start over from scratch and that Marvel paused production due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes.

What Do We Know About 'Daredevil: Born Again'?

Ever since production resumed back in early 2024 and wrapped up last April, more cast members have been announced, as well as some familiar faces. Unfortunately, due to the creative overhaul, the original 18-episode plan was scrapped and the upcoming Marvel series will contain 9 episodes.

One of the show's returning cast members is Wilson Bethel and he will be reprising his role as Bullseye. Also starring in Daredevil: Born Again is Margarita Levieva, who will be playing Matt Murdoch's love interest, Heather Glenn. It was previously reported that Sandrine Holt would also star in the show as Vanessa Fisk, though it was thenrevealed that Ayelet Zurer will be reprising her role.

Daredevil: Born Again is scheduled to enter Disney Plus in 2025.