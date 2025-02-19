With Daredevil: Born Again poised to bring Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock back to the forefront of the MCU, it looks like more familiar faces from Netflix’s Defenders saga could soon follow suit, if a new interview with Marvel’s Head of Streaming, Television, and Animation Brad Winderbaum is anything to go by. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Winderbaum confirmed that the studio is actively exploring ways to reintroduce Krysten Ritter’s Jessica Jones, Mike Colter’s Luke Cage, and Finn Jones’ Iron Fist into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“I can't say much, but I'll tell you that it's so exciting to be able to play in that sandbox. Obviously we don't have the unlimited storytelling resources like a comic book… But I can just say that all those variables taken into account, it is certainly something that is creatively extremely exciting and that we are very much exploring.”

So there you have it, folks. While there's no official announcement yet, it sounds like they want it to happen, which is something positive, right? Before Disney+ became Marvel’s primary streaming hub, the studio launched a darker, more grounded pocket of the MCU on Netflix. It all started with Daredevil in 2015, followed by Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Defenders, and then finally, The Punisher. The latter starred Jon Bernthal, who also reprises his role in Born Again.

What's Next for 'The Defenders'?