Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man has concluded and Captain America: Brave New World is playing in theaters everywhere, meaning the next project on deck for the MCU is Daredevil: Born Again. While comparing TV and movies is tough, many would argue that Daredevil: Born Again is just as highly-anticipated an MCU project this year as The Fantastic Four: First Steps, largely due to the return of iconic Marvel Netflix stars like Charlie Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio, and Jon Bernthal. Bernthal is due to reprise his role as The Punisher in Daredevil: Born Again, and during a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Marvel Studios Dead of TV and Streaming Brad Winderbaum teased what fans can expect to see from Bernthal, including what his role in the series will be:

[Matt] goes to Frank because he needs something done that he's unwilling to do. And Frank, a bull in a china shop, drives right to the heart of the matter. As you get later in the season, especially in the culmination, Frank's appearances are just insane."

Frank Castle (Bernthal) and Matt Murdock (Cox) have always butted heads largely due to their differing philosophies on how to handle criminals. Murdock has a no killing rule, and insists on putting the bad guys in prison, while Frank wants to make sure they never have a chance to hurt anyone ever again. This comes from Frank having to watch his entire family be murdered in front of him as part of a government conspiracy that fans of Netflix’s Punisher series are familiar with, and while his methods may seem unnecessarily brutal, it all comes from a place of ensuring no one has to endure the same pain that he did. The very fact that Matt is willing to go to Frank for help in the series shows that he agrees with his ideology, even if he isn’t willing to adopt it himself.

