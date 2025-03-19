Jon Bernthal wasn’t always happy with The Punisher’s role in Daredevil: Born Again, so much so that he turned down a role on the show before it was revamped. More than five years after The Punisher was canceled by Netflix, Bernthal is officially back as Frank Castle after The Punisher made his MCU debut in Daredevil: Born Again Episode 4. Matt Murdock’s (Charlie Cox) hunt for clues about who could be behind the death of Hector Ayala (Kamar de los Reyes) leads him to Frank Castle, and the two get into a vicious war of words. However, during a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly to talk about his role in Born Again as well as his upcoming Punisher solo project, Bernthal revealed he wasn’t initially pleased with how Frank was going to be used in the show:

"Ultimately, I didn't see it. I didn't see the version of Frank, and what they wanted from Frank [didn't] really make sense to me and I thought would not appeal to the fans and wouldn't be congruent. It was not something I was really interested in doing. So we had to walk away."

It’s been reported that the first iteration of Daredevil: Born Again was going to be much more of a legal procedural than a gripping and grounded series about Matt Murdock facing off against Wilson Fisk and other enemies such as Muse. It's likely that Daredevil: Born Again Episode 3 closely resembles what the series would have been like had it not hit the reset button during production several years ago, and while the third episode has been hailed as possibly the best in the series thus far, it's unlikely its tone would have satiated audiences throughout an entire season. Nonetheless, the minds behind Daredevil: Born Again seemingly had no trouble righting the ship, which has led to us having icons like Jon Bernthal, Matt Murdock, and Vincent D’Onofrio back in their most iconic roles.

What Do We Know About Jon Bernthal’s ‘Punisher’ Project?