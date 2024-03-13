The Big Picture Charlie Cox is excited about Elden Henson and Deborah Ann Woll's return in Daredevil: Born Again, calling them the "heartbeat" of the show.

Karen Page starts as a secretary and develops throughout the series, becoming integral to the team.

Foggy Nelson adds a grounded perspective and humor to the show, serving as an ethical guiding force for the team.

Production has been back underway on Daredevil: Born Again for a while now, and thankfully for fans, there was a return for two fan favorites who were unjustly snubbed in the original shooting of the series. There was uproar from fans when it emerged that there was no place in the series for Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll), and if there was a role for Elden Henson's Foggy Nelson, it wasn’t going to be a substantial one. However, mercifully, the big guns at Marvel have taken advantage of the series starting from scratch and brought the pair back into the fold.

In the show, Karen Page starts as a secretary for the law firm of Nelson & Murdock, which is run by Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) and his best friend and law partner, Foggy Nelson. Her character undergoes significant development throughout the series. Karen is initially portrayed as a client of Nelson & Murdock, embroiled in a criminal conspiracy that leads to her seeking their help. She soon becomes an integral part of the team, assisting in various cases and investigations.

Foggy Nelson, meanwhile, plays a pivotal role in the show as he provides a grounded and human perspective in contrast to the more extraordinary elements of the superhero narrative. His character is also key to adding both heart and a sense of humor to the show. During the three seasons of the Daredevil series, the two characters served as both the ethical guiding force for Matt and his collaborators in crime-solving, so their absence from the sequel series was not well received in the slightest.

Now, Cox has spoken at AwesomeCon in Washington, D.C. where he was updating fans on the progress of the sequel show, and when he was asked about his feelings on having his two former co-stars back on the show, his enthusiasm couldn’t have been clearer for all to see, as he described the pair as the “heartbeat of the show." Cox told fans:

“Aw it’s so cool, man. So cool. Yeah, it was pretty heartbreaking when they weren’t around initially. When we came back to filming and they had made some changes, which you guys obviously probably read about and stuff, you know, it was clear that Foggy and Karen are kind of the heartbeat of our show. They always were. So [it feels] really special to have them back. Huge shout out to Deborah and to Elden. I know there’s been photos, there were some set photos that came out, so I know I can talk about it because it's on the internet. But it was really sweet to have some scenes together again.”

Matt Murdock Always Needs Karen Page and Foggy Nelson Around

In 2022, Cox spoke of his admiration for Henson and Woll when appearing at a German Comic Con event, and stated that Matt Murdock was essentially incomplete without Karen Page by his side. He said:

“With Matt Murdock, I don’t think it gets more deep than Karen Page, and shout out to the wonderful Deborah Ann Woll, who’s just amazing.“I was saying this to [Elden Henson] yesterday...I don’t know what’s going to happen with the other characters in the new show, but I know for a fact that Elden and Deborah were the heartbeat(s) of what we did before, and the show is a success because of them.”

Daredevil: Born Again does not have a release date yet, but it is expected to hit Disney+ sometime in 2025. You can watch the original series on Netflix or Disney+.

