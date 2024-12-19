The Devil of Hell’s Kitchen finally returns to our TV screens on March 4, 2025, with the Disney+ original series Daredevil: Born Again. Originally, the series was planned to be a complete reboot of the character from its three-season Netflix series iteration, bringing Daredevil, aka Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), into the Marvel Cinematic Universe to face off once again with his long-time arch nemesis, Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio). Both characters were softly brought into the MCU, Matt Murdock through cameos in Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, Kingpin being the big bad pulling the strings in Hawkeye, and both appearing in this year's Echo series in which directly set up the big bad to make a run for mayor of New York City, which will be a major plot point of the upcoming series. After the SAG-AFTRA strike in 2023, the series was completely rehauled even though a good chunk had already been filmed, making it more of a continuation of the Netflix series rather than a complete reboot.

'Daredevil: Born Again' Sparks a New Era of Marvel Television

Daredevil: Born Again is one of the first products of the changes Marvel has set in place for the now branded Marvel Television label. The studio is taking a more traditional approach to television, hiring showrunners and creating show bibles for the series to live by. Bringing such a beloved character into the MCU, especially the same version of the character from the acclaimed Netflix Daredevil series, comes with a lot of pressure. The series transformed from a legal procedural to a TV-MA gritty and action-filled spiritual sequel to what we've seen from Daredevil and company before thanks to these massive changes the studio implemented. Regardless, Daredevil: Born Again includes the return of Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) and Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson), along with The Punisher (Jon Bernthal), Vanessa (Ayelet Zurer), and Bullseye (Wilson Bethel) all reprising their roles. Among the changes with the redo of the series was Zurer reprising her role as Vanessa, who was originally going to be played by Sandrine Holt. Choosing to reverse to recasting of Vanessa was one of the first major indicators that Daredevil: Born Again would be a continuation of the Netflix series rather than a total reboot with familiar characters.

Rumors of the first version of Daredevil: Born Again had fan favorites Karen and Foggy meeting their end in the early episodes of the season, sending Matt Murdock on a violent path looking for vengeance. A decision rightfully panned by audiences, hoping to see Matt, Foggy, and Karen reunited under the MCU umbrella in this new series. Bringing the three core characters of this beloved property back together after nearly seven years only to kill off the two right from the jump is a massive mistake. Hopefully, the new showrunner, Dario Scardapane, and the man himself, Kevin Feige, both have the wherewith not to do that.

Karen and Foggy Need To Be the Heart of 'Daredevil: Born Again'

Close

While the conclusion of Netflix's Daredevil promises safety from Kingpin, aka Wilson Fisk, at least directly, there's plenty of danger roaming around the Big Apple that the best friends of Daredevil might have to endure. Enemy number one is certainly Bullseye's return, with Karen and Bullseye having a past of deadly encounters. Needless to say, Bullseye will have Daredevil in his sights in Daredevil: Born Again. Enemy number two is a new villain to the MCU and the previous Daredevil world, Muse (rumored to be played by Hunter Doohan). If the comics are any indicator, audiences are in for one of the most morbid and terrifying villains we've seen in the MCU at large. One thing is for certain, Karen and Foggy need to survive these threats in order for Daredevil to work within the MCU.

Karen and Foggy bring Matt’s vigilante violence down to earth and are the heart of anything Daredevil-related, especially in the world that has been set up within the Defenders universe. Daredevil has already changed a major plot point from the comics, with Karen not dying at the hands of Bullseye, and Daredevil: Born Again needs to follow suit. The Netflix series really started to fly when Karen and Foggy both learned about Matt's nighttime extracurriculars because it grounded this larger-than-life character. Yes, Matt Murdock is human, but he's also a blind man who has sight that exceeds the normal bounds of reality, not to mention a martial arts background and an aerobatic fighting style that defies the laws of gravity. Karen and Foggy also add a civilian point of view of Daredevil's actions, giving the audience a direct perspective of the real dangers he faces on a daily basis. Now that all the Netflix properties are considered canon to the MCU, fans new and old deserve the chance to see the law offices of Nelson, Murdock & Page have their time to shine bright in the MCU, where they belong.

You can stream the first three seasons of Daredevil on Disney+ in the U.S.

WATCH ON DISNEY+