Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Daredevil: Born Again Episode 4.In the Season 1 finale of Daredevil, Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) is finally arrested as his criminal misdeeds have come to light. But while riding in the back of an armored car, he starts a monologue about the parable of the Good Samaritan and how it helped him to come to terms with his place in the world. "It's funny, isn't it? How even the best of men can be... deceived by their true nature," Fisk says with a heavy sigh. "I am the ill intent... who set upon the traveler on a road that he should not have been on." Daredevil: Born Again's latest episode "Sic Semper Systema" reinforces that Fisk is a truly villainous individual, especially in its final scene.

Daredevil: Born Again begins with Fisk on top of the world, as he's managed to become the Mayor of New York City. But there's discord between him and his wife, Vanessa (Ayelet Zurer). During the events of Hawkeye and Echo, which saw Fisk being mortally wounded by Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox), Vanessa took over his empire and started an affair with a man named Adam. This led the Fisks to start undergoing couples' counseling with Heather Glenn (Margarita Levieva), who is also dating Fisk's sworn nemesis Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox). Fisk tells Vanessa that he never harmed Adam, but "Sic Semper Systema" reveals that Adam is locked in a cell only Fisk knows about...and contains the blood-flecked painting "Rabbit in a Snowstorm".

The Bloody Painting in ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Is a Symbol of Fisk’s Love for Vanessa…and His Darker Impulses

"Rabbit in a Snowstorm" is central to Fisk and Vanessa's relationship, as well as his overall history. In Season 1 of Daredevil, Fisk's very first appearance finds him staring at the painting, which leads him to strike up a conversation with Vanessa and eventually invite her to dinner. It also carries a dark backstory: years ago, Fisk's father would drunkenly beat his mother, ordering his son to sit and stare at a blank wall — much like the fully white canvas that "Rabbit in a Snowstorm" appears to be. The young Fisk eventually snapped and killed his father with a hammer, which he reveals to Vanessa. Knowing this, she still stays by his side, even marrying him in Season 3, and agreeing to share in his more illicit activities. As for "Rabbit in a Snowstorm," Fisk eventually does get the painting back courtesy of Bullseye (Wilson Bethel), who murders its original owner; in the final fight between Bullseye, Fisk and Daredevil, the Man without Fear brutally punches Fisk hard enough to spatter "Rabbit in a Snowstorm" with blood.

The painting makes a reappearance in the Echo season finale when Fisk confronts Maya after she learns he killed her father. Using her newfound powers, Maya traps Fisk in a mental construct that represents his childhood room, with "Rabbit in a Snowstorm" hanging on one of the walls. Despite her pleas for him to let go of the trauma that shaped him, Fisk refuses to do so; this shows that no matter how much power he amasses or whatever he does, he will almost always revert to cruelty or brute force to achieve his goals. "Sic Semper Systema" reinforces this by showing what Fisk did to Adam — he didn't murder the man or even touch him, but in taking away his freedom, he's "punishing" Adam for attempting to take Vanessa away from him. It wouldn't be the first time this happened: Fisk decapitated a member of the Russian mafia with a car door for embarrassing him in front of Vanessa and was forced into an uneasy truce with Matt Murdock when Matt threatened to bring the full force of the law down on Vanessa in Daredevil Season 3.

‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Shows That Fisk Can’t Overcome His Worst Instincts