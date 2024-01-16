Editor's Note: The following contains minor spoilers for Marvel's Echo.

The Big Picture Kingpin's complex romance with his wife Vanessa makes him a better character, adding depth and humanity to his villainous persona.

Wilson Fisk's duality is why he's compelling, and Vanessa brings out the best in him, specifically his compassion and tenderness, while also shaping him into his Kingpin persona.

Vanessa Fisk is a powerful character in her own right, and her presence challenges stereotypes.

There's a prevailing question on many a Marvel fan's mind these days: are the Netflix series part of the Sacred Timeline? Do returning actors Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio play their Daredevil characters, or is this just another day in the Multiverse? Canonical theorizing aside, the flexibility Disney+ affords its new Echo series ensures a pretty seamless jump for D'Onofrio's Kingpin. A character with such a particularly searing edge can only be authentic within Echo's TV-MA rating, and in Echo, Wilson Fisk spills blood and acts morally ambiguous on his best day (spoiler!). The latter's just as important as the former; Echo casts a wide thematic net by examining why its characters make questionable choices. The answer? Multifaceted, but fueled by love, loss, and a need to belong.

That includes Wilson Fisk. Beyond D'Onofrio's performance, Kingpin's greatest boon has always been his duality. The same man who oversees a ruthless criminal organization and murders strangers with his fists repays the respect and loyalty he's shown tenfold — as long as it comes from the people he loves, of whom there are precious few. Echo understands this and centers Fisk's flawed affection for Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) without sugar-coating his worst tendencies. Fisk's inclusion goes beyond obligatory cameos into something purposeful and reflective of his Daredevil characterization. So, with Echo being the connecting step for Kingpin between Hawkeye and the upcoming Daredevil: Born Again, the most important thing Born Again can do is prioritize his relationship with his wife, Vanessa (Ayelet Zurer in Daredevil, Sandrine Holt in Born Again). Fisk would still be a compelling villain without Vanessa, but making their unusually gentle romance the crux of his character takes him into the stratosphere. Who can resist a villain if he genuinely adores his wife? Especially since, in Fisk's mind, love, violence, and power are intrinsically connected. Including Vanessa in Echo would've distracted from the nuances of Maya's story. In the wider world of Born Again, Vanessa must be her husband's equal and his literal partner in crime, or there's no point including Kingpin at all.

Kingpin’s Romance Makes Him a Better Character

In a series filled with sweet, complex relationships, Wilson Fisk and Vanessa Marianna are almost Daredevil’s best. Yes, I said it. At the very least, the villains have the series' strongest romance. Daredevil Season 1's first three episodes infuse Kingpin with a reputation so monstrous that just knowing his name means death for the knower. When the series puts a face to that infamy, the first thing Fisk does is express his loneliness. Vanessa, a professional art dealer, meets Kingpin while doing her job: selling paintings. But she loves her work. She asks a stranger how one of her favorite works makes him feel, and he answers, "Alone." From a character-building perspective, Fisk and Vanessa are inseparable. Episode 3 introduces them simultaneously, establishes the villain's deep isolation, and has said villain show profound vulnerability within seconds. Fisk might be evil, but he's disarmingly human. Whether it's Matt Murdock or Wilson Fisk, Daredevil isn't interested in cleanly delineated morals but in complicated human intimacies.

So, Daredevil's ostensible bad guy awkwardly pursues the woman he's crushing on. Fisk is polite and fidgety, beguiled and infatuated, and has no clue how to date. He keeps surrendering his secrets on a silver platter. He never wears his armor with Vanessa, even though he kills lackeys for revealing his name and decapitates one with a car door for ruining his date. (No one's perfect.) If Daredevil wants to wring humanity from Fisk and the demon from Matt, then praising the antagonist's good behavior is the point: and the point is, Fisk never directs his humiliated rage toward Vanessa. Despite the ardency of his affections, he doesn't push, cajole, or violate boundaries. When they become a couple, Vanessa both supersedes and fuses with his goals for Hell's Kitchen. Reforming his city was an undefined ideal. Vanessa is living motivation for him to make the world better. Fisk now draws breath for the woman he loves, and to keep her safe. Regaining his power post-Season 1 is necessary to achieve that.

Without Vanessa, Wilson Fisk isn’t nearly as compelling. Vanessa demonstrates how Kingpin's brutality and tenderness coexist. (Get you a man who can do both?) Take away the violent half of his warring nature, and you don't have Kingpin; remove Vanessa from the equation, and it's the same result. Fisk admits as much in Season 3, calling love "a perfect prison" he can't escape. He never wanted or needed romance, and he knows the indulgence makes him destructible. But Vanessa completes him (Fisk's words — he pulls a Jerry Maguire). She's never truly absent in Season 2 because a black hole exists in her shape, influencing his thoughts and actions. After their official Season 3 reunion, he's delicate, attentive, and selfless. The pair have honest conversations about her needs. Fisk listens; he responds. To keep her from feeling excluded and lonely, he integrates Vanessa into his operations. He might be the "ill intent," but the ill intent worships and cherishes this woman — and brands himself a monster unworthy of her love.

Vanessa Fisk Is a Powerful Character in Her Own Right

During the 2015 Long Beach Comic Con, Daredevil series writers Christos Gage and Ruth Fletcher Gage and psychologist Dr. Andrea Letamendi hosted a panel about Daredevil and psychology. As reported by CBR, Fletcher Gage highlighted Fisk's humanity, saying, "Wilson Fisk believes that what he's doing is right [...] he's not just a garden variety sociopath." Dr. Letamendi reinforced this: "[Vanessa] allows us to see the compassion Fisk has, and it's genuine that he's so loving and heartfelt and compassionate — he has this sense of connection to humanity. It's so interesting to have that dynamic and that this incredibly intelligent, powerful woman brings it out in him."

As Letamendi noted, Vanessa is the key to unlocking Fisk's full potential. Daredevil achieves this by ensuring she "completes" Fisk without reaching into the stereotype bargain bin and reducing her to whatever trope they found first. Damsel in distress, ignorant innocent, victimized motivator: nope. Vanessa brings a gun to a dinner date. She's no fool. A woman with her presence could never be anything but formidable, and never command anything less than monarchical respect. Men have tried, of course. Unlike Kingpin, Vanessa's familiar with failed romances and how easily men betray her trust. Sometimes an actor's age is incidental, but the woman Fisk finds alluring enough to warrant his absolute trust isn't a naive ingénue; Vanessa is an astute, sophisticated, and highly competent professional in her 40s. She knows what she wants. More than that, she knows her worth. She's mature enough to demand the truth from a known criminal. When Fisk respects her enough to give it, she doesn't surrender her gun — she assesses the situation and doesn't need it anymore.

Vanessa accepts Fisk's violence because she believes in his vision, and in the man who comes with that deal. She's anything but brainwashed or manipulated. Neither is she a bastion of symbolic goodness who seeks to selflessly redeem him. Fisk confesses his worst crimes, and this accomplished woman views him with compassion. Vanessa recognizes his pain, his loneliness, and his potential, and says "Team baddie,” with a clear heart. It's Vanessa who solidifies and creates the Kingpin. She centers his resolutions, she chooses his new suit and cufflinks, and she surveys her work with cool, satisfied pride. Vanessa is the definition of "behind every great man" without sacrificing her selfhood or capitulating to his power. She sets Fisk free because she loves him. When she puts on her engagement ring before fleeing Hell's Kitchen at the end of Season 1, it's a strategic retreat. When this woman comes back, she will raze the city to the ground for daring to hurt her man. (10 out of 10, no notes.)

Daredevil made a conscious choice to deviate from the classic comics. There, Vanessa Fisk either doesn't know about her husband's criminal ways or it's a source of conflict. Daredevil's Vanessa has seen the world and decided it will bow to her will. She gains Kingpin's full authority because she wants to share every aspect of his life. She orders assassinations with a ruthlessness on par with his own and superior cunning. That's agency, not corruption. If Vanessa knows her worth, so does her husband. Fisk never seeks to change, limit, or control her. He sees worlds inside her. To complete the trilogy, Daredevil's writers also knew Vanessa's worth. Making Vanessa "just" Fisk's motivation isn't possible because the series takes the time to let her exist outside of Fisk's orbit, and that makes him a better character and their romance the most profound of the series' attempts. If Matt Murdock's relationships are messy situations comprised of three adults with adolescent streaks, then Fisk and Vanessa drip with maturity. When Fisk worries that he's too much of a broken monster for her, Vanessa tenderly responds, "Don't you understand we're all broken? The point is just to find the person whose broken pieces fit with yours." Mere hours after this exchange, Vanessa screaming her husband's name saves his life. The Fisks are a soulmate love story in a villain's structure.

Any New ‘Daredevil’ Story Needs Vanessa

Daredevil Season 3 ends with the Fisks separated once again. Echo concludes with Fisk plotting a political career. With Sandrine Holt taking Ayelet Zurer's place, it's clear that Daredevil: Born Again didn't plan to exclude Vanessa before the series recalibrated its direction. Wherever the new direction leads, Vanessa needs to remain just as powerful, just as essential, and just as much Wilson's equal. Otherwise, Wilson Fisk isn't Wilson Fisk. His first, defining act of violence involves his mother. He grieves his assistant like a friend. And Vanessa makes what's left of his human heart beat. Fisk might be the Kingpin, but he’s not truly anything without his wife.

Daredevil is available to stream on Disney+.

