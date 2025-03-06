Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Daredevil: Born Again Episode 1 and Episode 2.Daredevil: Born Again radically shook up its title character's life during its premiere episode, "Heaven's Half Hour." Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) ended up coming dangerously close to breaking his no-kill rule when he threw Bullseye (Wilson Bethel) off the roof of Josie's bar after the assassin murdered his best friend Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson). It was a shocking, upsetting moment that didn't just hit fans hard but Cox as well. The fallout was apparently so great that it caused Murdock's other friend, Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll), to sever ties with him, effectively ending Nelson, Murdock, and Page. One year later, Murdock founds a new law firm, Murdock & McDuffie, with his new partner Kirsten McDuffie (Nikki M. James). Kirsten is a recent addition to the Daredevil mythos, but she still plays a very important part in Matt Murdock's life.

Kirsten McDuffie Became Matt Murdock’s Legal Partner, and Then His Romantic Partner

Kirsten McDuffie first appeared in Daredevil (vol. 3) #1 by Mark Waid and Paolo Rivera, serving as Manhattan's assistant district attorney. She entered Matt's life when he was at a crossroads: he had taken over the ninja death cult the Hand and been possessed, had his identity as Daredevil leaked to the world, and even been to jail. Sparks immediately flew between the two, but Matt was determined to throw Kirsten off the scent of his secret identity — and she was determined to get him to prove that he was Daredevil. Further complicating matters was Foggy. Not only was he dating Kirsten's roommate, but he actively went out of his way to try and convince Kirsten not to date Matt. But eventually, Kirsten and Matt started to date: their romance took a hit when she decided that she didn't want to let his secret identity overwhelm things, and he was spirited away to Doctor Doom's kingdom of Latveria, but was eventually rekindled.

Matt's life would undergo another upheaval when he battled the white supremacists known as the Sons of the Serpent, and was forced to reveal his secret identity as Daredevil to the world — meaning that he was disbarred from practicing law in New York. But Kirsten had another idea: he could move to San Francisco with her and start a new law practice, which he eventually did. He also met with her estranged father to discuss writing a biography on his life, which went out the window when another foe of Murdock's, the Shroud, outed the fact that he privately recorded his meetings with clients. Once again, Matt was out of a job, but he still had Kirsten at his side...until he made a fateful choice that changed everything.

Kirsten and Matt’s Relationship Ended on a Tragic Note

Publicly admitting that he was Daredevil put a massive target on Matt's back, leading his enemies to attack him frequently. When he encountered the Purple Children — the progeny of Zebadiah Kilgrave, aka the Purple Man — Daredevil asked them to use their mind-control powers to wipe the fact that he was Matt Murdock from the world's memories. This included Kirsten, who Matt also broke up with because he felt that his double life would get her killed. Kirsten would once again re-enter the Man Without Fear's orbit during Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto's run on the title. When Daredevil accidentally causes the death of a civilian, he turns himself into the police, intending to stand trial. Kirsten ends up helping Foggy attempt to argue Daredevil's case, but the Man Without Fear ends up in jail — and another of his former flames — Elektra Natchios, dons her own Daredevil suit to protect Hell's Kitchen.

How Does Kirsten McDuffie Play a Role in ‘Daredevil: Born Again’?