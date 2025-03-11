Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Daredevil: Born Again Episodes 1 and 2.

Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Charlie Cox) is finally back to leading his own Marvel Cinematic Universe television series, with Daredevil: Born Again having premiered earlier this last week. The sequel series devotes plenty of attention to introducing its new characters and status quo, but does little to reintroduce Matt or other returning characters from the previous Daredevil series, with the creators seemingly assuming that most of the new show’s viewers will have at least some knowledge of either the major points from its predecessor’s story and/or the Daredevil comics. While this is likely true for the most part, it also means whichever few new or casual viewers there are could understandably be confused by some crucial aspects of the story and world, such as the nature of Matt’s superpowers. So, for those viewers and any others who may be curious, this is exactly what the Man Without Fear’s special abilities are and how they work.

The Blind Daredevil Has Superhuman Senses