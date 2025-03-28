Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Daredevil: Born Again Season 1, Episode 6.Despite the plethora of fantastic characters seen throughout Netflix's Daredevil and Daredevil: Born Again, the two best will always be Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) and Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio). Their conflict is the throughline of both shows, and their scenes together are some of the best-written. However, what makes them so great is how they contrast each other in crucial ways. This means that, even if you enjoy watching both, you know that Matt is the character you should be rooting for.

This is where the latest and sixth episode of Born Again, "Excessive Force," took a bit of a misstep. This episode structured itself around the parallel between Matt and Fisk. Throughout, we see cuts between the two as they deal with ideas surrounding the masks they put on to hide or reveal their true selves. This was a mistake as Netflix's Daredevil already did this with a more effective comparison: Matt and Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal). This comparison made more sense as the two had more in common when it came to their end goal, whereas framing Matt and Fisk as overly similar has glaring holes in it when we consider their motives and desires.

'Daredevil: Born Again's Latest Episode Compares Fisk and Matt's Desire To Reveal Their True Selves

Image via Disney+

"Excessive Force" immediately makes it clear that we should be focusing on the similarities between our protagonist and antagonist. At the start of the episode, after Matt is praying, Heather (Margarita Levieva) describes her new book about vigilantes, and we cut between Fisk and Matt. Fisk's meeting with Luca (Patrick Murney) and Matt's conversation with Heather creates the comparison that both of them are hiding their true selves. Fisk cannot brutalize an arrogant Luca because he must keep the appearance of a clean politician, and Matt cannot tell his lover the inner conflict he feels over not being able to go out and help people.

Over the course of the episode, we see the two come closer and closer to shedding their disguises. Before the benefit Fisk and Vanessa (Ayelet Zurer) attend, Fisk bursts out of his suit. We could relate this to the hearty meals we have seen him secretly eating in front of Adam (Lou Taylor Pucci) and that Fisk's secrets are literally forcing their way out. However, the fact we see this rip from behind, not the front, frames Fisk as a beast that cannot be chained to society's niceties. It is also more directly linked to Matt changing into his Daredevil suit in the third act of the episode and shows that they are both letting out the monsters within them. It is a neat comparison, but one that ultimately falls down when we think about a more apt parallel between Frank and Matt that the Netflix original show presented.

Netflix's 'Daredevil' Was a Far More Effective Parallel for Two Vigilantes

Image via Disney

Simply put, the use of Matt and Frank was more effective because they are two sides of the same coin. When the two debate on the rooftop in Daredevil Season 2, Episode 3, "New York's Finest," we see that there are fundamental differences in their approaches to being vigilantes, but they still have the same end goal: defeat the bad guys and make the world a better place. Both characters had valid points about how the other was failing in that mission, and they got to debate this face-to-face.

Frank is correct that the people Matt puts in prison are "back out on the street" not long after, creating an almost never-ending cycle of violence that, arguably, only death can stop. Yet, Matt's retort that the people Frank kills are "human beings" and that no one has a right to kill someone because there is a chance they can become good is equally correct. Rather than cutting between scenes like in Born Again, which doesn't allow the characters to actually show why the other is right or wrong, Daredevil and The Punisher have to simply walk away from each other, as they can't agree to disagree, nor can they make the other change their mind. We get to see them show their belief in their cause and use their wit to try and outsmart the other, whereas the Born Again comparison is slightly surface-level.

Matt and Fisk Are Too Different in Their Goals To Equate in 'Daredevil: Born Again'