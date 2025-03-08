Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Daredevil: Born Again Episode 1 and 2.When it was announced that Daredevil: Born Again would be completing reshoots and bringing back characters from the Netflix show, such as Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) and Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson), many were overjoyed. As Foggy himself said this episode in a meta line, bringing these characters back assured fans because it was about having "reverence for the past but hope for the future." Therefore, I’m sure many people are outraged by the death of Foggy in the opening episode, ​"Heaven's Half-Hour", perhaps feeling like they only brought him back as a plot device and that this isn't good enough for the character.

However, because people have such love for the character, we fail to recognize that, sometimes, we lose characters when they are at their most beloved, and it can be good for the show. Just look at Game of Thrones where characters like Robb Stark (Richard Madden) were killed during what felt like the middle of their own narrative. I will admit that I am not as attached to Foggy as other fans probably are, as my favorite parts of the Netflix show were the action and Matt's interactions with other players in the vigilante game, such as Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal). However, it should be acknowledged that this is the bravest step Marvel has taken since Tony (Robert Downey Jr.) died. Not only could it push Matt (Charlie Cox) to a place of huge emotional turmoil, but it truly feels permanent, which we rarely see in the MCU.

Foggy's Death in 'Daredevil: Born Again' Should Push Matt Down His Darkest Road Yet