Editor's Note: Spoilers ahead for Daredevil: Born Again

The MCU has had many intimidating villains with devastating, world-ending goals that look to change the very fabric of the world as we know it. Thanos (Josh Brolin), Ultron (James Spader), and even antagonists with more grounded goals, such as Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) and Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan), all seek to advance a particular ideology and will go to extremes to do so. This makes them characters that can carry an entire film as the sole opponent to the hero, or even their own narrative, as Avengers: Infinity War did by making Thanos the hero of his own story. However, it can sometimes mean that they aren't as frightening as they could be because we can rationalize their actions.

What Daredevil: Born Again has done in its latest episode, "Excessive Force," is present someone wholly different from every villain we have seen before in the MCU. Muse, who is heavily rumored to be portrayed by Hunter Doohan, is frightening because his endgame isn't to destroy the world. Instead, he is the first serial killer we have met in the MCU. To clarify, a serial killer is noted in how we perceive them in our real world. This is an intensely complicated subject given how the definition has changed or become more nuanced. But, for this study, we'll focus on aspects such as being mentally unstable, disturbingly irrational, and impulsive to the point of hampering themselves. These thematic points are made around Muse, but he is not seeking to change the world the way Fisk or The Hand have tried to.

Muse Is Not a Super Villain, but a Straight-Up Serial Killer

Image via Marvel Studios

Part of what makes him such nightmare fuel is the realism behind how he is portrayed as a serial killer, not a supervillain, and the distinction could not be more important. He doesn’t have plans for world domination, only killing as many people as possible to prove a point and gain some kind of satisfaction from it. When he attacks the two women who come up to him in this episode, he does something we haven't seen since Abomination in The Incredible Hulk: Indiscriminately attacking civilians in ways that don’t serve his goal. However, now we have the retcon that Emile Blonsky (Tim Roth) didn’t know what he was doing at the time from She-Hulk.

Having to drain those women and paint that mural would have been a huge risk, as he would have to move two bodies rather than one, showing that he has no control over his impulsive nature. One could argue that we have seen ground-level killers in the MCU before, such as Adrian Toomes' Vulture (Michael Keaton), who had no qualms about murder and wanted to be as under the radar as possible. However, he did this for his family, as he pointed out to Peter (Tom Holland) many times in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Here, we begin to see why Muse is so frightening compared to other villains in the MCU: his motives are entirely selfish and uncontrollable.

Muse Is the Most Sickening Villain of the MCU So Far

We have not seen any other villain do such disgusting things as Muse has, such as draining blood or gouging out his victim’s eyes. When we see the bodies strung up on chains, as he pants while injecting Hector’s (Kamar de los Reyes) niece, Angela Del Toro (Camila Rodriguez), there is this idea that he is getting some sick, twisted pleasure from this moment. Even the wildness in the breath hints that he may know this is wrong, yet that is part of the fun for him. This can be a key aspect of serial killers, as we have seen portrayed through Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Some know what they are doing is immoral, yet cannot help themselves.

We may have seen Muse clearly state this inner conflict earlier in the season. It was most likely him who asked Heather (Margarita Levieva) for her help during her book signing, as Doohan played this character with his face on the show, and we haven't seen him since. Therefore, it makes Muse an even more complex character. He is disturbing and a monster, but one who knows his evil nature and wants to be better, and that is part of what makes him a great villain for Matt (Charlie Cox) in this season.

Muse Isn't Violence for Violence's Sake in 'Daredevil: Born Again'