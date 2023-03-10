Director of hit TV shows Homeland and Dexter Michael Cuesta has joined the Daredevil: Born Again team as director. The news comes weeks after Jill Blankenship and Grainne Godfree joined the Disney+ series team as writers. Cuesta will direct the first episode for the show slated for release in spring 2024.

Cuesta joins the Daredevil: Born Again team just in time for production to begin. The 18-episode series is set to begin filming this March in New York City. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cuesta is only directing the pilot of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s standalone series. Other directors are reported to be lined up to direct blocks of episodes.

The success of the pilot of a show is extremely important as it is the episode that will either get fans hooked or unhooked. So it is no surprise that Cuesta who directed the pilot for Homeland, Elementary, Blue Blood and Dexter landed the director position for the upcoming vigilante series’ pilot.

What Will the Daredevil: Born Again Plot Focus On?

As of the moment, the Daredevil: Born Again plot is being kept secret, but it will still follow the same format as the previous Daredevil series, which follows Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) as he tries to live the double life of a daytime lawyer and a nighttime vigilante hero. The Kingpin will be the main antagonist of the show. However, Cox had earlier stated an interest in wanting the show to focus on the day-to-day life of Murdock as both the lawyer and the Daredevil rather than a case-of-the-week show. Also, speaking about his cameo in She-Hulk and Spider-Man: Far From Home, Cox noted that Murdock’s character was a bit more lighthearted than the character from the Netflix show.

Along with Cox, the new Disney+ series will bring cast members from other Marvel Cinematic Universe series related to Matt Murdock’s Hell's Kitchen. Vincent D’Onofrio will reprise his role as Wilson Fisk, the crime Kingpin. D’Onoforio first appeared as Fisk in Hawkeye, and Jon Bernthal will return, playing his role as The Punisher. Nikki M. James, Michael Gandolfini, Margarita Levieva and Sandrine Holt will join the cast.

The show will be executive produced by Matt Corman and Chris Ord. Corman and Ord will also write alongside Godfree and Blankenship.

Daredevil: Born Again will begin filming this March with premiere slated for spring 2024.