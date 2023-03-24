Michael Gandolfini revealed a key detail about his Daredevil: Born Again character that might help Marvel fans discover what role he’ll play in the MCU. During an exclusive interview with Collider’s Steven Weintraub for the Apple TV+ show Extrapolations, the star also discussed what it feels like to become part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Daredevil: Born Again will bring Charlie Cox’s back as the Man Without Fear after his cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home and his extraordinary appearance in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The series is set to have 18 episodes and will also bring back other fan-favorite Marvel characters, with Vincent D’Onofrio reprising the role of the Kingpin and Jon Bernthal returning as Frank Castle/The Punisher. However, little is known about the show’s plot or what other characters can make their MCU debut. In Gandolfini’s case, the star told us: “I believe all I can say about my character is that my character is from Staten Island, and that's about it.”

It’s curious that Gandolfini’s character can be defined as a Staten Island man because the most famous Marvel character from the New York City borough is none other than Deadpool. And since Ryan Reynolds is coming to the MCU with Deadpool 3, maybe Daredevil: Born Again will try to make some connection between the Man Without Fear and the Merc with a Mouth. Staten Island is also the residence of Toxin, one of the many symbionts from the Venom family, and since there’s some black goo in the MCU since the ending of No Way Home, that could be another loose end Born Again decides to tie up. It’s still too soon to know, but we can keep hoping for some exciting crossovers.

Michael Gandolfini Is Excited to Be Part of Daredevil: Born Again

While Gandolfini couldn’t reveal many secrets from Daredevil: Born Again, he still told us how exciting it is to be part of the MCU. As the star puts it:

“I mean, it's incredible. It's so, so exciting and daunting and everyone is so nice and so talented. I remember getting my first text from the producer, I was driving, and it said, ‘Welcome to the MCU!’ You see that and it just, like, hits you, you know? I teared up, and it's just like, ‘Oh my God!’ I'm very grateful and lucky.”

Gandolfini is also hopeful about the series’s reception, as he’s sure fans will be pleased with the path Disney+ is leading the Man Without Fear. As Gandolfini tells us, “I think people are going to really be excited to be in Hell's Kitchen and see the version of Daredevil that everyone knows and loves, but now a part of this much bigger world where all of these other players are now in play, so it's exciting.”

Daredevil: Born Again is coming to Disney+ in the Spring of 2024.