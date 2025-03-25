A new trailer for the remaining episodes of Daredevil: Born Again has been released by Disney+. As the blockbuster series continues to air on the streaming platform, Marvel Studios is giving audiences a new look at what's next for Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox). The man without fear has been dealing with a profound loss in his personal life. But crime in New York City never stops. There's only one man who can protect the city from what's coming, and the vigilante will need all the help he can get to stop Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) from becoming more powerful.

The new trailer for Daredevil: Born Again shows Matt Murdock struggling to embrace his dark side after going through so much emotional distress in recent episodes of the series. Wilson Fisk has become the Mayor of New York City. Benjamin Pointdexter (Wilson Bethel) has taken the life of one of Matt's best friends. Could the new series allow Daredevil to explore a new side of himself? Or will the hero audiences have come to know and love over the course of a decade stick to his principles? These questions will be answered in the final episodes of the first season of Daredevil: Born Again.

Daredevil: Born Again brought the world of the vigilante back after the original Netflix series was brought to a close. Thanks to an impressive amount of fan support online, Kevin Feige brought Charlie Cox back as the Devil of Hell's Kitchen for stories set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Matt Murdock returned in Spider-Man: No Way Home. After helping Peter Parker (Tom Holland) overcome a crisis, the character a introduced as a love interest for She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany). Daredevil: Born Again has allowed Murdock's supporting cast to be seen on television once again.

The Cast of 'Daredevil: Born Again'

Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio weren't the only cast members from Daredevil who were allowed to return for the Disney+ production. Deborah Ann Woll is back as Karen Paige, the brave journalist who will stop at nothing to get to the bottom of the truth. Jon Bernthal reprises his role as Frank Castle in Daredevil: Born Again. The Punisher and Daredevil have disagreed when it comes to many things in the past, but both of them know that some rules have to be broken in order to protect the people of New York City. The next couple of weeks will define Matt Murdock's destiny, with the first season of Daredevil: Born Again coming to an end soon.

Daredevil: Born Again is currently streaming on Disney+. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.