Editor's Note: Spoilers ahead for Daredevil: Born Again

After years of Marvel and Netflix shows having to reference the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film characters without outright saying their names, I'm so happy that Daredevil: Born Again fully embraces its connectivity to the larger world it's set in. Charlie Cox's official MCU debut as Matt Murdock was in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but he didn't get to suit up alongside Tom Holland's Spider-Man. I continue to hold out hope for a proper live-action team-up between Daredevil and Spider-Man, but it seems like a distant dream if Destin Daniel Cretton's Spider-Man 4 would be more of a multiverse tie-in to Avengers: Doomsday, instead of a grounded story in New York.

It doesn't help that Marvel's Head of Streaming, TV, and Animation, Brad Winderbaum, revealed to Brandon Davis that Sony has "the long-form television rights" to Spider-Man. With that being the case, it doesn't seem likely that Peter Parker or Spider-Man could pop up in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2. However, they were able to get away with having Vincent D'Onofrio's Mayor Wilson Fisk reference the wallcrawler as "a man who dresses in a spider outfit" in Episode 2.

I'll take the Spidey and Daredevil crumbs where I can, but until then, Daredevil: Born Again Episode 5, "With Interest," teased a team-up that I never knew I wanted until now. If we can't have Spider-Man and Daredevil teaming up in live-action any time soon, the next best thing would be to see Daredevil work alongside another young hero who's a big admirer of super-powered people: Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani).

The MCU Needs a Daredevil and Ms. Marvel Crossover