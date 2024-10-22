Daredevil: Born Again is clearly one of the most anticipated Marvel projects set to come out in the near future, but there's one thing perhaps fans aren't expecting - the hero and villain aren't spending much time together in the show. During an interview in the Collider Studio with Collider’s Steve Weintraub at New York Comic Con, Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio explained why Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk — better known as Daredevil and the Kingpin — despite being arch enemies, don’t actually share much screen time in Daredevil: Born Again. It stems from the history of the characters, in which, traditionally, the pair have had very few scenes together, and this was a deliberate choice made in both the Netflix series and the upcoming Disney+ revival, as Cox attempted to explain.

"With these characters, you have to always feel like, were they to cross paths, they would fight to the death... it would be hugely explosive. So, you have to, in the writing of a show, in the construction of it, you have to limit the amount of time they can be together or you have to give them real reason for them not to be together.”

He elaborated that part of the story line in Born Again features a "loose truce" between Murdock and Fisk, in which they initially agree to "stay out of each other’s lane." However, this uneasy peace doesn't last long, as both characters constantly question whether their counterpart is going too far, while D'Onofrio added that, despite them spending limited time in each others' presence, “We do spend time in the same room together at times in the show.”

What is 'Daredevil: Born Again' About?

The series has been billed as a continuation of the beloved Netflix series, Daredevil. The title may well refer to the title of the 'Born Again' comic arc, where Fisk uses his influence to dismantle Murdock's life. The series also features Jon Bernthal as The Punisher, while several other cast members and characters from the orginal show joined the fun too, including Wilson Bethel as Bullseye, Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, and Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson. New cast members that are boarding the project include Margarita Levieva and Michael Gandolfini.

Daredevil: Born Again will be released exclusively on Disney+ on Tuesday, March 4th, 2025. Until then, you can get caught up on Matt Murdock's story so far with the first three seasons of Daredevil, which are available to stream on Disney+.

