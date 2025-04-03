Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Daredevil: Born Again Episode 7.Daredevil: Born Again gave the Man Without Fear a new foe in the form of murderous artist Muse, who is without a doubt one of the most unsettling villains in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Much like he did in the comics, Muse hunts down innocent people and uses their blood to paint murals over New York City. In Daredevil: Born Again's latest episode, "Art for Art's Sake," Muse's true identity is revealed: a disturbed young man named Bastian Cooper (Hunter Doohan), who wants to create one final "masterpiece" using the blood of psychiatrist Heather Glenn (Margarita Levieva), who he admires. What Muse doesn't know is that Heather's boyfriend Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) is Daredevil; after Daredevill breaks in and engages in another bloody battle with Muse, Heather fatally shoots him.

"Art for Art's Sake" is a polarizing episode, mostly due to the way it handles Muse. Putting aside his death, there was the fact that Daredevil: Born Again fully unmasked him — and, in the process, stripped away a lot of the mystery that made him a compelling character in the comics. On top of that, Muse's motives feel far weaker in the show than they did in the comic.

Muse's Identity Was Never Revealed in The 'Daredevil' Comics

When Muse appeared in Charles Soule and Ron Garney's Daredevil run, nothing was revealed about him. He didn't get a backstory, only a twisted sense of purpose in his art, and his powers tied into that: he was able to absorb sensory information, meaning that Daredevil couldn't track him with his hyper senses — and that Muse was free to spread his grisly art all across town. Readers never knew when he was going to strike, which made him an even more terrifying figure. Compare that to "Art for Art's Sake," where the revelation of Muse's secret identity means a lot of that menace is gone. True, there's still an element of tension as the pieces start to fall into place about Bastian's identity, but it doesn't hit the same as seeing a creepy white masked figure hauling off bodies for his latest "art project."

Bastian also gives a reason for his murals, which feels utterly underwhelming. In true "rich white boy" fashion, he resents his parents for not supporting his artistic career and feels like Heather is the only one who understands him. This makes him feel like less of a menace and more like someone who winds up getting their own documentary on Hulu or Netflix. It's also another massive deviation from the comics: there, Muse sought to create his "art" and felt like he could create beauty out of anything, no matter how gruesome it was.

Muse Is Proof that Not Every Villain Needs To Be Complex

In attempting to humanize Muse, Daredevil: Born Again falls into a trap that most media does nowadays: it thinks that humanizing the villain makes him more intriguing. After all, MCU villains like Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan) and Thanos (Josh Brolin) felt compelling because of their deeper motives, so why not give the serial killer a deep story? But the absence of a backstory is what made Muse an interesting character. He was the evil you couldn't understand, the abyss that threatened to swallow you whole. Muse is proof that not every supervillain needs to be a tragic figure like Magneto or a bombastic conqueror like Dr. Doom. Sometimes, you want to see a truly despicable villain, and by giving Muse a backstory — and such a cliché one at that — Daredevil: Born Again stripped him of the element that made him a great villain.

If Muse Was Going To Have an Obsession, Shouldn't It Have Been Daredevil?