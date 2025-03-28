For a revival that brings back the MCU's most iconic street fighter, Daredevil: Born Again's early episodes have been surprisingly hesitant to embrace Daredevil's (Charlie Cox) penchant for prolonged violence. Aside from the series' earth-shattering opening scene, the soft reboot has so far tested the law-abiding professional beneath the mask as opposed to letting out Matt Murdock's darker half, opting for violent bursts of action rather than extended, bloody set pieces. But everything just changed with this week's two-part release of Episodes 5 and 6. Both new installments in the masterful revival hinge upon heart-stopping sequences of violence, slowly marking Matt's return to crime-fighting before culminating in the most epic confrontation we've seen in the series yet.

This confrontation is, of course, the fight between Daredevil and Muse that unfolds in all its gory glory at the end of Daredevil: Born Again Episode 6. Following the formation of Kingpin's (Vincent D'Onofrio) special task force to take down the serial killer and Angela del Toro's (Camila Rodriguez) plea to Matt to do something about her late uncle's work, Matt tracks Muse to the sewers in time to save Angela from the serial killer's horrific, blood-draining mural project. What follows is a showdown as intense as it is gratifying for fans who have been waiting for Daredevil: Born Again to finally show its titular hero back in action, with the revival delivering the most quintessential Daredevil fight we've seen so far while also setting up an equally brutal future for the newly-resurrected Devil of Hell's Kitchen.

’Daredevil: Born Again’s Showdown Has Everything There Is To Love About a Fight Scene