Editor's Note: Spoilers ahead for Daredevil: Born Again

Now that Daredevil: Born Again has pitted the serial killer Muse (Hunter Doohan) against the Man Without Fear, the only thing that felt missing from the series' take on the villain was, well, superpowers. Yes, that’s right, Muse has superpowers in the comics, which makes him a far more formidable opponent to Daredevil (Charlie Cox) than Born Again may have you believe.

No doubt, the MCU's Muse certainly gave the Devil of Hell's Kitchen a run for his money, but his superpowers could have made the whole battle between them even more intense. Here's what the Disney+ series missed out on by axing this aspect of the Marvel villain...

Muse's Comic Book Superpowers Explained

First introduced in 2016's Daredevil #11, Muse was first introduced as a graffiti artist doubling as a serial killer who uses the blood of hundreds to paint his murals. But unlike in Daredevil: Born Again, where his victims largely seem random, in the comics, Muse specifically targeted Inhumans, having killed six of them by the time Daredevil and the vigilante Blindspot caught up with him. In fact, he was deemed both "the Inhuman artist" and "the Inhuman serial killer" (specifically in Daredevil #598) at various times throughout his comic book appearances. But what's Muse's superpower? Well, it runs in direct contrast to Daredevil's abilities, making him quite the threat to the Man Without Fear in a one-on-one fight.

Muse has a sort of imperceptibility to him that turns his body into a vortex, making it difficult for Daredevil to gain any sensory information on him. Additionally, the serial killer has enhanced strength and speed, and many have theorized that he is an Inhuman because of his victims (not to mention his unexplainable abilities). But it's this vortex-like aspect to Muse that makes him incredibly dangerous to Daredevil, whose enhanced senses struggle to locate and target the killer.

While Daredevil has gone up against villains who have learned to fight in near-complete silence, and even opponents who slow their heart rates to a crawl, Muse's powers differ in that they essentially eat the surrounding space, making it difficult for Daredevil to get a clear sense of where the serial killer will be next. No doubt, his incredible speed makes it challenging as well.

'Daredevil: Born Again' Should Have Utilized Muse's Frightening Abilities

Had Daredevil: Born Again decided to follow the comic book route by giving Muse superpowers, he would not simply have been one of Daredevil's most horrific foes, but one of the MCU's most dangerous villains, period. Putting Matt at a disadvantage would have made their initial fight in New York's subway system, where Daredevil battles the killer as Angela del Toro's (Camila Rodriguez) life is drained away, infinitely more dramatic, adding an extra layer of intensity and urgency. One may argue that Matt gets back into the Daredevil game a bit too easily in "Excessive Force," and so this unanticipated resistance could have pushed him past any lingering fears and into greater depths of heroism. Not to mention the fact that a battle of abilities between Daredevil and Muse, with each trying to use their unique power sets against the other, would have been far cooler.

In the next episode, Muse (who is revealed to be a young man named Bastian) kidnaps Matt's girlfriend Heather Glenn (Margarita Levieva). Frankly, it all seems lost, and considering Heather's tragic comic book fate, many of us thought that she might be killed off by the villain here. Adding the extra layer of superpowers to this scene, as Matt fights with everything he's got to avoid losing yet another loved one, would have been seriously compelling.