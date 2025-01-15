The first trailer for Daredevil: Born Again has arrived, transporting fans back to Hell's Kitchen and continuing the plot threads started by the Daredevil series on Netflix. While it features looks at fan favorites Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio), Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll), Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson), Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), and even a small glimpse of Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal), the trailer also unveiled our first look at Daredevil’s new antagonist in live-action — Muse. A demented artist who paints his masterpieces with the blood of his victims. While some fans were skeptical of the dark and mature aesthetic carrying on to this Disney+ revival, the inclusion of this foe promises the most brutal aspects of the Daredevil mythos are yet to come.

Who Is Muse in Marvel Comics?

Muse debuted in Daredevil (Vol. 5) #11 in 2016, published by Marvel Comics, and was created by Charles Soule and Ron Garney. Muse is the villain primarily of Daredevil and the vigilante Blindspot and is a deranged serial killer who believes his purpose is killing people, turning them into “works of art.” He turns what he sees as worthless humans into meaningful art by using their blood, bodies, and organs to create giant murals. The first sighting of Muse's art in Marvel Comics was created using the blood of over 100 people, and the second included the corpses of six Inhumans he killed — needless to say, this villain is not one to take lightly.

Perfectly paralleling the events that will possibly unfold in Daredevil: Born Again, as Wilson Fisk's reign as mayor features major anti-vigilante laws, Muse returns with graffiti pieces that support the vigilantes of New York City. Which, of course, Fisk aka Kingpin only uses to further his anti-vigilante agenda. In the comics, Muse has a massive god complex, believing he serves a higher purpose than anyone else. Upon being captured by Daredevil, he broke his own fingers to prevent his adversary from doing so, and when ultimately losing to Blindspot, the villain took his own life by walking into a fire to be in control of his own fate in the pages of Daredevil #600.

While Muse's true identity, backstory, and the origin of his powers are unknown, he does have superhuman strength, speed, and extremely high intelligence. His powers help him keep a low profile — his speed being faster than what the human eye can perceive, he is able to create his giant, building scaling murals at an insane rate, and has imperceptibility — the ability to absorb any sensory information around him. Muse has all the tools at his disposal to be the perfect serial killer. All of these powers, paired with Muse's thirst for blood, make him an adversary Matt Murdock has never faced off against in live-action.