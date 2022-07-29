The devil of Hell’s Kitchen is being reborn! During Marvel’s Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con, Kevin Feige confirmed that the popular Daredevil series would be brought under the Disney-Marvel umbrella. The new series, Daredevil: Born Again, will star Charlie Cox, reprising his role as Daredevil. Cox had a brief cameo as the blind attorney Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home. And he has also been confirmed to make an appearance in the upcoming She-Hulk series, starring Tatiana Maslany.

Feige also confirmed that Vincent D’Onofrio, who recently appeared in the Hawkeye series as Kingpin, would also star in the newly announced series. D'Onofrio is also set to appear in the Hawkeye-spinoff series, Echo starring Alaqua Cox. Daredevil: Born Again, and its 18 episodes will be part of Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The three-season Daredevil series is highly regarded among fans as one of the best comic book television series. From the performances, the themes, and the fight choreography (yes, the hallway fight scene), Daredevil created its own space in the Marvel canon. While it’s very exciting to have both Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofio returning to the Daredevil world in their signature roles, their characters should not be the only ones making a comeback.

The Man Without Fear isn’t the only one looking out for the people of Hell’s Kitchen. Foggy Nelson, played by Elden Henson, and Karen Page, played by Deborah Ann Woll, are in Matt’s corner as his friends and unmasked partners in defending the defenseless. If the vigilante Daredevil is coming back, then his friends deserve to be part of the new Daredevil series, with Henson and Woll reprising their roles.

The story of Daredevil is street-level, with flawed interesting characters filling it out. In the Netflix series, Foggy and Karen are key in keeping the world feel lived in and accessible (since not all of us are blind masked vigilantes or intimidating crime bosses). Foggy Nelson, Matt’s best friend and law partner, met when they were at Columbia studying to be attorneys. He’s more idealistic in the work he does as a lawyer, the way he can help bring justice to the neighborhood he calls home. Unfortunately, the often pro-bono work offers little funds to keep his practice afloat. After Matt is presumed dead, he goes to work for Jeri Hogarth (Carrie-Anne Moss) and her firm. While he’s financially more stable, the ethics of those the firm represents are a bit more skewed. Like his best friend, he too is compromised by the morally gray areas of his code versus the financial security that comes with bigger firms. The tension between these ideals is fascinating to watch, with Elden Henson bringing his own charm that makes his Foggy instantly likable.

Karen Page is one of the more complex characters in the Daredevil universe. Introduced to Matt and Foggy after being falsely accused of murder, she ends up working for the two lawyers as their office manager. Karen researches information for Matt and Foggy; these skills are useful when she later becomes an investigative journalist for The Bulletin. She’s not afraid to jump into dangerous situations to defend others from harm or follow a lead to a shady part of Hell’s Kitchen.

Image via Netflix

Though she has a passion to help people, Karen has her own skeletons in the closet to be explored. For instance, in the third season, it’s revealed that when she was nineteen she was partially responsible for her brother’s death after a drunk driving accident. In Season 1, when given the choice to kill her kidnaper, Fisk’s second-in-command James Wesley (Toby Leonard Moore), she doesn’t hesitate to shoot him to death with his own gun. Karen carries the guilt of that with her through the rest of the Netflix series, even confessing to Kingpin that it was her that killed Wesley. Deborah Ann Woll brings these complex layers of Karen with empathy and angst that allows her to stand out from the impressive action in a given episode.

Because of her role in the Daredevil spinoff series, The Punisher starring Jon Bernthal, Karen could be the link that could bring Frank Castle back into the fold. If you recall, after she defended Frank during the second season of Daredevil, Frank seeks her help for information on Micro (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), the hacker he worked for and connected to the massacre of Frank’s family. There’s some unresolved sexual tension between her and Frank that could be explored, as well as between herself and Matt; Karen previously was romantically linked with Matt during Season 2.

The trio is their own unstoppable force against Kingpin’s crime operation in Hell’s Kitchen – Matt as a vigilante, Foggy as a lawyer, and Karen as an investigator. Though Daredevil was throwing the punches, his friends were the ones figuring out Kingpin’s schemes in order to bring him down. Because they both know his secret identity, Foggy and Karen keep Matt grounded as the emotional glue keeping Matt from fully descending into the depths of Daredevil. Without a family, Matt is aimless. They remind him of the fight they’re all fighting together and how he needs them as much as they need him. In the words of Karen herself, they are each other’s home, their safe haven in the messy, cruel world. The original Daredevil series ends with Matt, Foggy, and Karen making plans to open a new practice together. They get their own happy ending, the avocados at law. It would be a shame not to give the trio a chance to be together again and further their stories.

Image via Netflix

As of now, we don't know where Daredevil: Born Again lands in the continuity or whether anything from the Netflix series stands as canon. With a title like born again, it does suggest there’s a reboot element. However, if the protagonist and the antagonist of the original series are getting their second chances, Foggy Nelson and Karen Page deserve to as well. Specifically, it would be a disservice not to bring back the actors who helped ground the world audiences know and love. With the upcoming She-Hulk series, who’s to say if we'll get a name-drop or an appearance of Foggy Nelson as one of Jennifer Walters’ colleagues (or even a Tinder date). Karen Page could be a reporter writing about the case of Emil Blonsky (Tim Roth). The possibilities are endless for their continued inclusion in the MCU, and it would be a treat for fans of the Netflix series to see their return.