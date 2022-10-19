Marvel fans know that the Daredevil’s presence in the MCU is very much confirmed, not only by his appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk: Attorney At Law but also because a super-sized Disney+ series titled Daredevil: Born Again is coming our way. However, the highly anticipated new series will premiere in early 2024, which means we have over a year of speculation ahead of us. Fortunately, series star Charlie Cox is happy to join us and reveal what he can about the upcoming project.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Cox revealed that, as the series is still in the early stages of production, he hasn’t had the chance to read any scripts yet. There also haven’t been any discussions about how exactly this new Daredevil series is going to unfold, though Marvel has already confirmed that the new series is not a “Season 4” of the Netflix show, but rather a soft reboot. As Cox puts it, “it’s Daredevil, but upgraded.” Cox also discussed what he knows about possible cast members and what he will do to bring old friends back, mentioning Jessica Henwick (who played Colleen Wing in Netflix's The Defenders) in particular:

“Yeah, she’s amazing. She’s amazing. Look, I agree with you, wholeheartedly. I could also say that about a number of people that I worked with not only on Daredevil, but also on the other shows we did there. So I don’t know what they’re thinking, but I will absolutely put in a good word. And you’re 100 percent right about that. [Jessica] is awesome. And I did get a lovely text from her the other day saying that she read the news and was thrilled for me.”

Cox also talked about working with Tatiana Maslany in She-Hulk, and addressed fan speculation about attorney/super-hero Jen Walters being a guest star on his show, since he was a guest on hers:

"Listen, I could not be more enthused by that idea. I really hope that it happens. I’m also very sheepish about talking about any casting or any characters, because I don’t want to say something that then becomes a news story and kind of influences the writers in a way. I like to let them do their job, and I’ll do mine. But I had such fun working with [Tatiana]. I happen to think she’s one of the great actors of our generation. So that, in and of itself, as well as being a lovely person, it was just such a thrill and a joy to work with her. So I would absolutely love that, but who knows? We’ll have to see. We’ve got 18 episodes for it to happen, so maybe."

Marvel and Disney+ are yet to give further details of Daredevil: Born Again, including a specific release window.