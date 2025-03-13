The long wait is finally over for Daredevil: Born Again. Marvel's Man Without Fear made his glorious return to television with the launch of Born Again on Disney+. Born Again represents the revival of the hit Netflix series that fans waited over five years to see, picking up many of the threads and characters from where they left off during the show's third and then final season. However, a major feature is missing from Born Again that has not been utilized for over ten years since the first season of the Marvel Netflix show: the original series' visualization of Matt Murdock's (Charlie Cox) Radar Sense, the "world on fire." This visualization has been MIA for a while, and it's time for Born Again to bring it back.

What Is the 'World on Fire'?

Image via Marvel Studios/Netflix

During the first season of Marvel's Daredevil, in the fifth episode, "World on Fire," Matt Murdock speaks to Claire Temple (Rosario Dawson) and describes how his enhanced senses allow him to see things in a way others cannot. The fragments of his enhanced senses form what he describes as a "world on fire." This appears to be a way to depict Daredevil's famous "Radar Sense" from the original comics. Ever since Murdock's accident that caused his blindness and gave him enhanced senses, he gained a mysterious sixth sense, which is revealed in the very first issue of Daredevil in February 1964 by Stan Lee and Bill Everett. In the comic, Matt describes the ability as "a built-in radar." He continues, "It enables me to walk anywhere safely without walking into anything." Additionally, in the first season of the Netflix series, Matt reveals that he can "feel direction."

Daredevil's Radar Sense experienced many iterations and permutations over the years. The Official Handbook of the Marvel Universe Volume 1, published in 1982, contains multiple theories regarding the Radar Sense. The Official Handbook compares the ability to a "proximity sense," so Matt can still perceive and understand the physical world as his brain detects levels of the electromagnetic spectrum that ordinary people cannot. The Official Handbook also describes it as regions of his brain sending signals to objects around him and then back to his brain, creating his "Radar Sense," which functions similarly to actual radar. The Official Handbook theorizes that the power works similarly to echolocation for dolphins or bats, so Matt perceives the sounds that bounce off the surrounding objects, or perhaps, the Radar Sense could consist of a combination of both aforementioned theories.

Notably, The Official Handbook writes, "Daredevil synthesizes a very close analog of three-dimensional sight." This was visualized in both the 2003 Daredevil movie starring Ben Affleck as the eponymous hero, and the aforementioned "world on fire" in the Marvel Netflix series. Additionally, Matt explains his Radar sense to Foggy Nelson in detail in Daredevil Vol. 3, #1 in "A Bonus Tale" by Mark Waid and Marcos Martin. Matt states in the comic, "It's not just some optic substitute. ... Like my brain is constantly pinging my surroundings 360 degrees. But there's a sort of tactile facet to it as well." Matt expounds on the ability, "Radar Sense feels like walking through the room and touching everything at once." This explanation offers great insight not only into Matt's high combat and acrobatic prowess but also his incredibly fast reflexes. Unfortunately, the original Marvel Netflix series discards the visualization of the Radar Sense right after its introduction. It always seemed odd that the Netflix series introduced such a cool idea that's faithful to the comics and source material, and allows the viewers to peer into what it's like to live as Daredevil/Matt Murdock. However, the series never revisits the visual interpretation of the Radar Sense ever again.

How 'Daredevil: Born Again' Interprets Matt Murdock's Abilities