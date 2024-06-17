The Big Picture Vincent D'Onofrio and Charlie Cox confirm their new Disney+ series will be connected to the original Netflix show.

Despite creative setbacks and a major overhaul, Daredevil: Born Again is set for release in March 2025 on Disney+.

Cox and D'Onofrio will be joined by Jon Bernthal, Elden Henson, and Deborah Ann Woll in the reboot series.

Fans have been buzzing with questions ever since Disney+ announced Daredevil: Born Again. With so many changes in the Marvel landscape and the transition from Netflix to Disney, everyone’s been wondering what to expect. Will the new series acknowledge the time since we last saw Matt Murdock in Hell's Kitchen? How connected will it be to the original show? Collider's Steve Weintraub sought answers at Fan Expo in Boston this past weekend, speaking directly with Vincent D'Onofrio and Charlie Cox to get the inside scoop. Weintraub hit the nail on the head with the question everyone’s been asking: Does the Disney+ series acknowledge the time that’s passed since the Netflix series? Is it all part of the same universe or a separate timeline?

D'Onofrio, known for his portrayal of the menacing Kingpin, was guarded in his response but was able to tease how he and Cox figured out how much time had passed. "We do know the answer to that," he said. "It wasn't easy getting the answer because we had to basically figure that out on our own and then everybody had to follow our lead. But yeah, I can’t." Despite the cryptic start, D'Onofrio reassured fans by confirming the essential connection to the previous series.

"But there is a big thing that's already out there about the show that I can say, that is that it is connected to the Netflix show. And nobody’s— You're not clear about that, be clear about it. It is definitely connected to that."

Cox, who has been synonymous with the role of Daredevil since the Netflix series premiered, backed up D'Onofrio's statement with a simple yet affirmative, "Yeah."

When Is 'Daredevil: Born Again' Due to Be Released?

Disney+’s takeover of what was once part of Netflix’s Marvel slate with Daredevil: Born Again has been a bumpy ride for all those connected — fans included. But it has now been confirmed that the series — which faced a whole host of setbacks — is on track for a release in March 2025. The project was chugging along at a seemingly fine pace up until last fall when it was announced that Disney was doing a creative overhaul. For the remainder of 2023, the creative team literally went back to the drawing board, reworking the next chapter in the story of Matt Murdock (Cox). By early 2024, production had resumed and, finally, the show will be with us soon.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Daredevil: Born Again as we get closer to its release and more news out of Fan Expo! In the meantime, you can rewatch Daredevil on Disney+.

