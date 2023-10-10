The Big Picture Daredevil: Born Again reveals Nikki M. James' important character in Matt Murdock's story arc.

Disney announces 4K restoration of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs in celebration of their 100th anniversary.

John and Maggie share their excitement for the upcoming New York Comic-Con, including their plans while on the floor and what they're most looking forward to. Stay tuned for updates!

Welcome back to another episode of Collider Dailies!

Today, your hosts, John Aljets and Maggie Lovitt, are discussing what that recent character reveal for Disney+’s Daredevil: Born Again could mean for the show – good and bad. They also talk about the new 4K restoration coming to Disney+ for Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and what they can’t wait to check out while on the ground at New York Comic-Con this week! Check it all out by watching the episode in the video at the top of this article, or you can listen to it in podcast form below.

Earlier this year, we reported on the casting of Broadway actress Nikki M. James in the highly anticipated return to Hell’s Kitchen. James, who’s made a number of onscreen appearances in roles on shows like Severance and last year’s holiday film Spoiler Alert, joined the roster with the returning cast, including Charlie Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio, and Jon Bernthal. In an exciting new development, it was recently discovered through filed copyright paperwork that Daredevil: Born Again is enlisting James as an important character to Matt Murdock’s overall arc as Kirsten McDuffie from the comics. So what does this mean for the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen? And what about those characters not returning? How will Kirsten's story arc take shape without Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) and Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll)? And where will this new potential love interest leave Murdock's She-Hulk tie-in? John and Maggie have some ideas.

Disney is dominating Dailies today! Next, John and Maggie cover the announcement that to continue their 100th-year anniversary celebration, Disney is going to be releasing a 4K restoration of their first-ever feature film, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. In order to restore this classic, the Walt Disney Studios Restoration and Preservation team worked alongside some of the company’s prolific artists who previously worked to restore the 1950 Cinderella. Their hard work can be seen when Snow White premieres in 4K on Disney+ on October 16. So what other iconic Disney animated movies should be given the 4K treatment? To round out today’s episode, John and Maggie share their plans for the upcoming New York Comic-Con, starting on October 12, and what they're most excited about, from the Buffy the Vampire Slayer panel to all things video games and Hasbro! Stay tuned to Collider Dailies for even more updates from the floor, and check out today’s episode at the top of this article or listen to their conversation in the podcast below.

What Is Collider Dailies?

Collider Dailies airs on the Collider Extras YouTube channel live at 10am PT Monday through Friday. Conversations are led by show hosts, Senior Producer Perri Nemiroff and Video Producer John Aljets, and they are joined by panelists Steve Weintraub, the editor-in-chief of Collider, and Lead News Editor Maggie Lovitt. Each 15-minute conversation will deliver high-quality, informative, and engaging entertainment news analysis.

If you can't catch the show live, you can watch the playback on the Collider Extras YouTube channel or listen to each episode in audio form right here on the Collider Dailies podcast channel.