The first trailer for Daredevil: Born Again sent shockwaves through the Marvel community, with many already touting the upcoming MCU series as Marvel's most violent project to date. The show has been rated TV-MA, only the second Marvel show to earn that rating behind Echo, and it's been set to premiere on Disney+ on March 4. This will be far from the first time Charlie Cox's Daredevil has appeared in the MCU though; he first debuted in Spider-Man: No Way Home before spending time with Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) in She-Hulk and also appearing in Echo. During a recent interview with Total Film, however, Born Again showrunner Dario Scardapane shared some disappointing news for those hoping to see Cox's Daredevil reunite with other characters from his Marvel past like She-Hulk:

"Marvel has a master plan, and what you're doing causes ripple effects. I have plenty of leeway up until I hit the larger-scale plan for the MCU. So I try to ignore some stuff [from the wider universe]. We establish a very specific Daredevil, both in terms of his dilemma, down to the suit and where we're picking him up in his life. You can say that Daredevil is canon in the MCU, those other events [in Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk] happened, but some of them we are not leaning into. His one-night stand with She-Hulk may be one of those things."

Daredevil showing up in the first trailer for She-Hulk several years ago was one of the more memorable Marvel moments in the post-Endgame era, and his cameo working with Jen to stop criminals before the two end up forming a romantic connection is one of the best aspects of the show. There's been an undeniable lack of connectivity in the MCU's Multiverse Saga lately, and skipping out on having a character like She-Hulk, who Matt Murdock has a history with, in Daredevil: Born Again seems like a missed opportunity. Many may argue that Jennifer Walters doesn't fit the dark, violent, and gritty tone that Daredevil: Born Again is going for, but if Daredevil showing up in She-Hulk was able to fit into the show well, there's no reason that Jennifer Walters couldn't fit into Daredevil: Born Again for even part of an episode.

Who Else Stars in ‘Daredevil: Born Again’?

Daredevil: Born Again will be a gift to fans of Netflix's Daredevil and Punisher shows, as it is not only bringing back Charlie Cox as Daredevil, but also Jon Bernthal as The Punisher, Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, and Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson. Wilson Bethel is even confirmed to reprise his role as Bullseye, with Vincent D'Onofrio also back as Kingpin. Filling in the supporting cast for Daredevil: Born Again is Genneya Walton, Will Fitz, Michael Gaston, Daniel Gerroll, and more. The show was created for television by Dario Scardapane and Matt Corman, with Loki and Moon Knight veterans Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead each directing several episodes.

