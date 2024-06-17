The Big Picture Charlie Cox confirms Daredevil: Born Again will feature more one-shot fight scenes like the iconic hallway fight from the Netflix series.

Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio will be joined by Debora Ann Woll, Elden Henson, and Jon Bernthal in the upcoming Disney+ series.

Daredevil: Born Again is set to be released in 2025, with 18 episodes bringing the characters into the MCU.

Second only to the return of Jon Bernthal, Deborah Ann Woll, and Elden Henson, fans of Netflix's Daredevil series just got the update they've been waiting for. While speaking during a panel at Fan Expo Boston, moderated by Collider's Steve Weintraub, Matt Murdock actor Charlie Cox dropped an exciting bit of information about Daredevil: Born Again's fight sequences. Weintraub asked if Daredevil: Born Again was taking on any "oners," and if Cox or D'Onofrio could explain what a oner is for the fans in attendance. Cox took the reins and offered some insight into the filming technique:

"There's different types of oners. A oner is a fight scene that takes place in one shot, without [cuts.] So there's things called a true oner. So a true oner is when it really is one take and there's no editing, there's no cuts, there's no morphing, which is when you move the camera past something that is a solid color, and then you can technically then cut during the black of that. So, if the camera moves past someone’s black shirt, there's a moment during that where the whole screen is black, and you can then stitch a different take after that. So it looks like it's a oner, but it's actually not."

One-shot fight sequences boast some of the highest approval ratings from general audiences of any choreographed action scenes, and you don't ever hear someone saying, "Wow, I sure wish the filmmakers had filled that one-shot action scene with multiple cuts." Cox then went on to share that "those who are excited by [oners] will not be disappointed" with Daredevil: Born Again. Whether it's a "true oner" like the Daredevil Season 3 fight scene, or a "one-take oner" with perhaps a small, unnoticeable cut like in the Season 1 hallway fight, you can count us in for more intense Daredevil action.

Who Stars in ‘Daredevil: Born Again’?

Close

Daredevil: Born Again has assembled — or rather, reunited — an impressive ensemble cast for the upcoming Disney+ series. Cox and D'Onofrio will reprise their roles as Daredevil and Wilson Fisk, respectively, and Bernthal is also back as The Punisher. Murdock's companions at his law firm, Nelson and Murdock, are also set to reprise their roles, with Henson and Woll both set to return as Foggie Nelson and Karen Page, respectively. Wilson Bethel will also make an appearance as Bullseye, with other roles being filled by Genneya Walton, Will Fitz, and Michael Gaston. Dario Scardapane (Jack Ryan, The Punisher) will serve as the writer and showrunner, with Loki and Moon Knight directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead coming on board to helm the series.

Daredevil: Born Again is set to be released in 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates on the series and more updates from Fan Expo. In the meantime, you can stream the first three seasons of Daredevil on Disney+.

WATCH ON DISNEY+