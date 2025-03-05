Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Daredevil: Born Again.

Nowadays, streamers make it so that it's easy to skip TV intros. When binging, especially, it's easy to want to bypass the titles and get right back into the action. But the original Daredevil series was always one of those intros that we never wanted to skip. That epic theme music by John Paesano mixed with an array of purposeful images pulled in the audience every time, and we couldn't get enough. So, when The Newton Brothers tackled the famed intro with a new set of accompanying graphics on Daredevil: Born Again, it's just as easy to be drawn back into the world of the Man Without Fear. But the intro sequences of each of these shows reflect harsh truths about Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) and the city he is trying to save, noting the character's progression over the years.

'Daredevil's Original Intro Was All About the Tension Between Violence and Justice

Each episode of the original Marvel Netflix Daredevil series features an intro sequence that is just as memorable the first time as it is the thirty-ninth. As the intro begins, we see various figures and landscapes all drenched in a flowing blood-like reddish liquid. A statue of Lady Justice, buildings throughout Hell's Kitchen, bridges, and even a Catholic cathedral all appear before it all rests on the final image of Daredevil himself. Themes of violence and sacrifice reign through this epic intro, as it becomes clear that — certainly from Matt's perspective — sometimes justice can only be served through powerful (and purposeful) acts of violence. Indeed, those violent acts soak up everything, and no corner is left untouched by them. The blood-like substance that flows across these symbols of justice, truth, and grace, reminds us of the reach that violence has across New York City, often due to the web of conspiracy organized by Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio).

Blood can also signify suffering, and in this case, there are few who suffer more than Matt Murdock himself. Matt's own rough life — including the murder of his father, his accident, and other elements of his tragic past — adds to the idea that blood equates to a sort of suffering. Additionally, the Bible notes that "without the shedding of blood, there can be no forgiveness of sins" (Hebrews 9:22). While this passage speaks specifically to the religious atoning work of Jesus Christ, it stands as an interesting parallel to Matt's own work as Daredevil, which in some respects is almost penance for his past sins. The inclusion of the church in the intro, reminding us of Matt's own upbringing and lapsed Catholic faith, is particularly meaningful. It, of course, echoes the central sacrificial act that Matt believes in theologically, but it also highlights his own daily "sacrifice" as a vigilante constantly putting his life on the line for the sake of others.

The intro suggests that New York is a city that is soaked in violence, blood, and death that it cannot fully escape, and perhaps even notes that it is corrupted beyond what can be undone. It has made its way into every area of New York, from the city's infrastructure to its institutions (both religious and secular). Not even the courts are removed from the corruptive reign of the Kingpin, nor from the violent nature of a man who seeks to control this city. It's a powerful intro to a compelling series that proves that superhero television can be just as profound as any HBO or Paramount drama.

'Daredevil: Born Again' Emphasizes the Passing of Time and Decay

In stark contrast to the Daredevil opening credits is the new intro for Daredevil: Born Again. A series that picks up many years after the original, Born Again continues to explore very similar themes, albeit with different emphasis. Unlike the original series' intro, the Disney+ series offers audiences a more sobering look at the life of Matt Murdock. Time has become the great equalizer, and decay has crept into Matt's life in a way it hadn't been before. There's a reason that the intro doesn't play until after the death of Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) and Matt's rejection of his identity as Daredevil. Matt tossing the mask onto the street below, only for the red and blue colors of the police lights to transition into muted, stony tones was an inspired choice. It tells us that what we have come to expect from Daredevil is no longer, that story, that life, has come to an end. As Christ notes in the biblical Gospel of John, Daredevil must be born again.

Despite that, the intro reflects the truth that Matt's faith, just as the rest of his life, has been placed on hold, and his life with Foggy and Karen has crumbled to dust. We see this as a Catholic cathedral crumbles and the Nelson, Murdock, and Page firm shatters into pieces. The institutions, hopes, and dreams that Matt once believed in have crumbled in his mind. Yes, justice can be served, but there is still corruption. The same threats that existed before still exist now. Even Matt's own notions about justice are cracked, and we see this in how he tries to kill Bullseye (Wilson Bethel) only to later fight for the law to punish the assassin to the utmost severity. Matt is a man at war within himself, and it has broken everything around him. The intro reflects this as Foggy is now dead and Karen (Deborah Ann Woll) is gone. The old adage, "ashes to ashes, dust to dust," applies here, as Matt's old life has been effectively buried.

And yet, there is still hope. A single piece of his Daredevil helmet resists corruption, resists deteriorating. With this single devil's horn, the ashes of the broken institutions and the corrupted city reform to become Daredevil, as if calling him to be "born again" by New York's need and desire for true justice. With Fisk in charge, justice can no longer be done, and so Daredevil must ultimately return. It's an interesting parallel to the original series, which built towards Matt becoming Daredevil during its first season and wrestled with the tension between Matt's two lives.

