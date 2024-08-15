The Big Picture Fans' dedication brought Daredevil back to the MCU, with original characters like Karen and Foggy joining the roster.

The new series will honor the characters' histories from the original show, while adapting to the tone of the MCU.

Changes in the characters will be carefully explained, maintaining respect for the original series and the fans' expectations.

Fans’ love for Daredevil knows no bounds, after the cancelation of the original series on Netflix, they rallied to get him back into the MCU, to which Marvel Studios obliged by introducing Charlie Cox in Spider-Man: No Way Home. But that wasn’t enough, for fans to imagine Matt Murdock’s world without Karen or Foggy was off-limits, and with the latest creative overhaul, they too were added to the Daredevil: Born Again roster. Now, the question arises of how these beloved characters will continue their journey in a new universe. You see, the tone and world-building of the MCU is vastly different from the Netflix TV series but in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, the cast assures that their characters’ “histories stand.”

"There are storylines that reach back to the original series," Vincent D'Onofrio says. The original series chronicles Daredevil’s fight to save Hell’s Kitchen from Kingpin’s corruption in all manners possible be it lawful or not. "Where our characters are coming from, where we are, and where we’re going, some of those threads lead back." While Cox loves having "a shared character history" he’s also aware that it can be baggage because that is the “stuff that’s left behind you as you go forward and then you’re tied to it," he adds. Though he commends the writers and showrunner for finding a way for them to have “our history, to have our connections, but not dwelling on it so much that you are tied to it the whole time."

No Changes in ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Will Go Unexplained

Image via Marvel Television

Deborah Ann Woll affirms that "our history stands" in regard to the Netflix series, and that their journeys are intact, it’s just that now "we’re catching up with them at a different point in their lives." Jon Bernthal, who reprises Punisher from the original series, further assures that any "enormous leaps" taken with any character aren't done without explanation by the writers and "not in a spoon-fed, candy-ass way," he adds. Elaborating,

"If there were things that were much different, that they wouldn’t just be different and you were sort of forced to accept that. It was done for a reason and very intentional. It wasn’t just huge jumps. I do continue to be blown away by how respectful this group [is] and how much these folks who lead this show demand that we’re respectful to the fans."

Daredevil: Born Again is set to be released in 2025. In the meantime, you can stream the first three seasons of Daredevil on Disney+.