The Big Picture Vincent D'Onofrio reassures fans that the reshuffling behind the scenes of Daredevil: Born Again is aimed at delivering the best story possible.

The actor emphasizes that constant evolution is a normal part of the creative process in the entertainment industry.

Marvel Studios will be hiring showrunners for future seasons of television, focusing on shows that can run for multiple seasons, indicating a bright future for the Marvel Cinematic Universe television division.

With the recent announcement stating that Daredevil: Born Again will be retooled and redeveloped from scratch, fans could become concerned about the level of quality the series might deliver. However, Vincent D'Onofrio, the man who plays Wilson Fisk both in the Disney+ and Netflix versions of the program, has come out to reassure viewers that the reshuffling behind the scenes is with the intention of producing the best story the studio can possibly deliver.

Through his official social media accounts, the actor stated, "Every cool project I've been involved with has evolved constantly during pre-production, production and post. It's just reported on these days as if it's big news. It's not. It's simple a bunch of creatives doing their best to get it right. It's a constant in this business. I wouldn't have it any other way. Frankly I'd be worried if we were settling for less." D'Onofrio reprised his role as Kingpin in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the first time in Hawkeye, which was led by Jeremy Renner and Hailee Seinfeld.

After years of fans wanting to see the return of Charlie Cox as Daredevil, the actor portrayed Matt Murdock once again in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home, where he helped Peter Parker (Tom Holland) as a resourceful lawyer. A few months later, during the 2022 edition of the San Diego Comic-Con, Kevin Feige announced that Cox would return once again in Daredevil: Born Again. Everything seemed to be moving along smoothly until today; however, the fact that the studio is willing to make major adjustments to their production just proves the amount of dedication they're giving the project.

The New Age of Marvel Television

Alongside the announcement that Daredevil: Born Again would be going through a major creative overhaul, it was reported that Marvel Studios will start hiring showrunners for the development of future seasons of television. In addition to making sure the new shows go through a smooth production process from pre-production to the moment of their release, the studio is reportedly focusing on shows that can run through multiple seasons instead of events depicted as limited series. The future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe television division looks bright.

