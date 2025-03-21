Daredevil: Born Again has already traumatized fans with Foggy's shocking death in Episode 1 (Elden Henson) and Hector Ayala's (Kamar de los Reyes) last-minute execution in Episode 3, but this week's installment in the hit MCU revival has me absolutely convinced the series isn't done devastating Matt Murdock's (Charlie Cox) personal relationships. Although Daredevil: Born Again Episode 4 mainly balances Matt's turbulent responsibilities as a lawyer with a hilarious glimpse at an uncomfortable Mayor Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio), there's an undeniable darkness growing in the background of the series. Between the horrific revelation that comes out of Wilson and Vanessa's (Ayelet Zurer) latest therapy session and our latest look at Muse, Daredevil: Born Again is setting up one of the MCU's darkest chapters to date, and one character is definitely going out in a horrific way – Matt’s latest girlfriend, Heather Glenn (Margarita Levieva).

A new addition to Daredevil: Born Again, who fills the void in Matt's personal life left by Karen (Deborah Ann Woll) in the series premiere, Heather is a breath of fresh air whose intelligence and professional success are able to keep pace with Matt's high-stakes personality. Following a surprisingly charming first date set up by Daredevil: Born Again's Kirsten McDuffie (Nikki M. James), the pair's relationship is the one good thing Matt has going on in his life while Fisk accumulates political power and police officers don Punisher skulls to get away with murder. So far, Heather has even survived having the Fisks as her clients, though the character's continued happiness is exactly what worries me about her future chances.

Matt Says the One Thing No Superhero Should Ever Say in ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Episode 4