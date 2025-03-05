Editor’s note: The below contains spoilers for the 'Daredevil: Born Again' premiere.

Talk about an explosive beginning! After nearly a decade away from the characters of the hit Marvel/Netflix Daredevil series, the narrative picks up in Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again. But if you were expecting the same show as before with the same characters, well, you were probably as floored by the death of Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) as the rest of us. What was perhaps even more shocking, however, was the moment that Daredevil (Charlie Cox) threw Foggy's killer, Benjamin Lester "Dex" Poindexter, aka Bullseye (Wilson Bethel), off a rooftop, seemingly to his death. Unlike Foggy, Bullseye survived his wounds, but how? To answer that question, we must consult not only the original Daredevil series but the comic books as well.

'Daredevil' Season 3 Hints at How Bullseye Survives for 'Born Again'

Image via Netflix

At the end of Daredevil Season 3, Dex discovers that Wilson Fisk, aka the Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio), is using him, and has manipulated him the entire time. Fisk even went so far as to kill the object of Dex's affections, a woman named Julie Barnes (Holly Cinnamon) who he had stalked for some time. This leads the former FBI agent to confront Kingpin on his wedding night, though Fisk beats him within an inch of his life. After breaking his spine, he probably would have killed Dex had it not been for Daredevil's intervention. The next time we see Dex, he is on the operating table, under the knife of one Dr. Kenji Oyama (Glenn Kubota), undergoing experimental spinal surgery. But it's more than just Dex's spine that is being operated on; Dr. Oyama intends to lace his bones with a metal called Cogmium steel.

Aside from an episode of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Cogmium steel is only ever named in the Marvel Cinematic Universe on one occasion, and that's in Daredevil's series finale, "A New Napkin." As Dex is under the knife, his eyes open, and his pupils echo the logo of his comic book self, teasing that there's more in store for this character. Whether that was a hopeful plea for a fourth season or a prophetic glimpse at Daredevil: Born Again, we don't know, but it's clear that there was always more story to tell with the MCU version of Bullseye. Born Again has now proven this to be true. We see in this first episode that Dex is quite resilient in his battle with Daredevil. Not only does he hold his own in the fight, but when the Man Without Fear throws him off the rooftop, Bullseye somehow lives to tell the tale. The next time we see Dex, a year later in court, he appears to have made a full recovery.

Although Born Again never spells it out for us, the implication here is that, because Bullseye's bones are grafted with this Cogmium alloy, he has become far more durable than before. Kingpin likely couldn't break his spine now, and even being tossed off a rooftop (though incredibly painful) isn't enough to kill him outright. Not only does Bullseye feel no remorse for killing Foggy Nelson (something we just can't quite get over), but a moment that shook Matt to his core, a moment where he crossed a line, was ultimately undone because of the assassin's medical history. Of course, this isn't news to anyone who has kept up with Bullseye's own comic book history...

Bullseye's Metal Skeleton Is Ripped Right From Marvel Comics

Image via Marvel Comics

Longtime Marvel Comics fans likely remember that the events seen here echo some of the most important moments in the comics. During the "Born Again" arc, Daredevil #181 ends with a climactic battle between Daredevil and Bullseye after the latter murders Elektra (something that occurred differently in Daredevil Season 2). Duking it out over New York, Daredevil actually allows Bullseye to fall, seemingly to his death. However, the assassin doesn't die, but he is left paralyzed due to his injuries. Ten issues later, Daredevil taunts a helpless Bullseye in the hospital. Later, in Daredevil #198, a mysterious figure named Lord Dark Wind – who is revealed to be none other than Dr. Kenji Oyama – replaces some of Bullseye's bones with adamantium. Yes, this is the same metal that is bonded to Wolverine's entire skeletal structure.

Unlike Wolverine, Bullseye does not have a perfect bond with the metal. Wolverine's healing factor allowed the X-Man to receive a complete grafting to his skeletal structure, while Bullseye can't boast the same. The assassin may have some adamantium-laced bones, which allow him to perform feats that would otherwise break or fracture the bones of a normal person, but he is nowhere near as durable as Wolverine himself. Nevertheless, Bullseye has returned again and again to torment Daredevil, and even dressed up as the hero for a time (not unlike what we saw in Daredevil Season 3). His metal enhancements give him an edge over many heroes within the Marvel Universe, and make him quite a formidable opponent no matter who he is battling against. He's even beaten Deadpool a time or two.

'Daredevil: Born Again' Proves That Bullseye Is Daredevil's Most Violent Foe