Marvel makes a heroic - or more accurately, vigilant return to Hell's Kitchen with Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock in Daredevil: Born Again. The beloved lawyer and vigilante will lead Marvel's second major project of the year and the first on the 2025 television slate. Almost ten years after the character's debut on the original Netflix series, Daredevil, fans are thrilled to see Cox reprise his role in this new series described as a "continuation" from the first three original seasons. It has been a long road to Daredevil's official integration into the MCU when the show's cancelation in 2018 (that could be chalked up to the transitioning of rights ownership from Netflix to Disney) left the character in limbo. However, his brief first appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home vindicated the fans' loyalty and love and has ultimately rewarded the audience with this highly anticipated new series.

To join in Matt Murdock's crusade for justice in the courts and on the streets, make sure to read the following guide that shares how you can watch Daredevil: Born Again.

When Will 'Daredevil: Born Again' Premiere?

Image via Marvel Studios

Matt Murdock will return with the new series premiering in the US on March 4 at 6 pm PT/9 pm ET. Due to timezone differences, international viewers in Europe, Africa, Asia, and Oceania regions will get to watch the premiere on March 5.

Where Can You Watch 'Daredevil: Born Again'?

Image via Disney+

Being a Marvel property, Daredevil: Born Again will be streaming exclusively on Disney+. The streaming platform has already dedicated a character collection to Daredevil, where viewers can watch the original 2015 series along with the related in-universe shows like The Defenders and The Punisher.

Can You Stream 'Daredevil: Born Again' Without Disney+?

Image via Disney+

Unfortunately, Daredevil: Born Again is strictly exclusive to Disney+ and does require a subscription to be able to watch the series. However, most Marvel TV series have gone on to be made available as DVDs and Blu-Rays. Wandavision, Loki, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Hawkeye, and Moon Knight have all received physical media treatment to allow viewers another avenue to watch the series outside the streaming platform. It remains to be seen if Daredevil: Born Again will give audiences a chance to watch the show on DVD or Blu-Ray.

Watch the Trailer for 'Daredevil: Born Again'

The official trailer was released by Marvel last month on January 16. The trailer jumps straight into Daredevil's crime-fighting ways while juxtaposed with the tense but civil conversation between Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio). It's revealed that Fisk has risen back to power in New York as a politician, which gives Matt Murdock a valid reason to keep his enemy close. The trailer continues to drive home the return of other familiar characters like Deborah Ann Woll's Karen Page and Elden Henson's Foggy Nelson. Even Wilson Bethel's Dex Poindexter/Bullseye makes an appearance along with the introduction of a new white-masked dangerous enemy, Muse. Overall, this stunning preview captures the similar darkness and brooding complexity of Matt Murdock's life and brutal mission as Daredevil.

What is the Episode Schedule for 'Daredevil: Born Again'?

As mentioned, the first season will have a weekly release schedule every Tuesday after its double-episode premiere on March 4. It's interesting to note that the series will run during the Lent season, a timely connection to Matt Murdock's catholicism. Episode titles and synopses are still yet to be confirmed, but the following table below shows the expected release schedule of each episode and the talented writers and directors who worked on them.

Episode: Title: Written by: Directed by: Release Date: 1 TBC Dario Scardapane Aaron Moorhead, Justin Benson Tuesday, March 4, 2025 2 TBC Matt Corman, Chris Ord Michael Cuesta Tuesday, March 4, 2025 3 TBC Jill Blankenship Michael Cuesta Tuesday, March 11, 2025 4 TBC David Feige, Jesse Wigutow Jeffrey Nachmanoff Tuesday, March 18, 2025 5 TBC Grainne Godfree Jeffrey Nachmanoff Tuesday, March 25, 2025 6 TBC Thomas Wong David Boyd Tuesday, March 25, 2025 7 TBC Jill Blankenship David Boyd Tuesday, April 1, 2025 8 TBC Jesse Wigutow, Dario Scardapane Aaron Moorhead, Justin Benson Tuesday, April 8, 2025 9 TBC Heather Bellson, Dario Scardapane Aaron Moorhead, Justin Benson Tuesday, April 15, 2025

