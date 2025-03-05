Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Daredevil: Born Again Episode 1 and Episode 2.Daredevil: Born Again has finally hit Disney+, and it packs a lot into its first two episodes, "Heaven's Half Hour" and "Optics". Not only does the Daredevil: Born Again premiere finally show what caused Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) to hang up his horns, but it also presents him with a new challenge: his longtime foe Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) has just been elected the Mayor of New York. "Heaven's Half Hour" and "Optics" call back to the events of the original Daredevil series, while also including Easter eggs that reference other Marvel Television series and other Marvel heroes. There are even hints to a future comics storyline that Born Again could adapt, and it's a truly exciting prospect. Here's a breakdown of all the Easter eggs that popped up in the first two episodes of Daredevil: Born Again.

‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Begins With a Major Location From the Original ‘Daredevil’ Series

"Heaven's Half Hour" begins with Matt Murdock walking out of Nelson, Murdock and Page, the law firm he founded with his friends Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) and Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll). This not only confirms that the trio managed to pull off their dream from Daredevil's Season 3 finale "A New Napkin", but that Born Again will build upon the events of its predecessor. Another staple from the original Daredevil, Josie's Bar, makes an appearance in Born Again, with Susan Varon reprising her role as bartender Josie. Foggy also briefly mentions his tenure at Hogarth, Chao & Benowitz; that law firm, headed by Jeri Hogarth (Carrie Anne-Moss), made an appearance in Jessica Jones and Iron Fist, alongside The Defenders. Very soon, all hell breaks loose when Bullseye (Wilson Bethel) attacks Josie's and fatally shoots Foggy, causing Daredevil to throw him off the roof of the bar in rage.

The Events of ‘Hawkeye’ and ‘Echo’ Play Into Wilson Fisk’s Rise to Power