Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) is back with an appetite for retribution in Daredevil: Born Again. The last time the vigilante had his stand-alone show was in 2015 with Netflix’s Daredevil series. Since its finale in 2018, audiences thought we had seen the last of him in the Marvel universe. But over the years, fans are treated to brief appearances of the hero thanks to Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

This time, the Man Without Fear is ready to take on the baddies of New York City once again. He’s got one name in mind, and that’s none other than Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onoforio). Now mayor of the city, Fisk may look all proper and civil on the outside. But make no mistake - the nicely-suited man is just as evil, if not more dangerous, thank his old self. As the two forces collide, all hell literally breaks loose in Hell’s Kitchen. Without further ado, here’s what to expect in the premiere episodes of Daredevil: Born Again.

When Does ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Streaming?

Image via Marvel Studios

Daredevil: Born Again premieres with two episodes on March 4, 2025, exclusively on Disney+. Those not on the streaming platform yet can refer to the table below for pricing reference.

Plan Price Ads Streaming Quality Devices Audio Offline Downloads Disney+ Basic $9.99/month Yes Up to 4K UHD & HDR4 Multiple Standard No Disney+ Premium $15.99/month or $159.99/year No Up to 4K UHD & HDR4 Multiple Dolby Atmos Yes

Watch the Trailer for ‘Daredevil: Born Again’

The trailer for Daredevil: Born Again reveals what viewers can expect from the upcoming Matt Murdock adaptation. Amidst the hustle and bustle of New York City, Matt and Fisk sit across each other in a diner, exchanging civil conversation over a simple meal. In Born Again, Fisk is now in the upper leagues, serving as mayor of the Big Apple. What follows next is a montage of characters appearing in Fisk’s regime, including Vanessa Marianna (Ayelet Zurer), Fisk’s wife, who’s basking in her family’s return to power, and Ben “Dex Poindexter” (Wilson Bethel), an FBI agent turned assassin who became the common enemy of both Matt and Fisk.

But the most notable character of all is none other than Frank Castle, better known as the Punisher (Jon Bernthal). In the original Daredevil series, the two didn’t have the best of relationships, as made obvious by Frank not hesitating to aggressively slam Matt against a locker. Besides familiar faces, new characters like Hector Ayala/White Tiger (Kamar de los Reyes) are bound to show up as well.

What is ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ About?