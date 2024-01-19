The Big Picture Marvel resumes production on Daredevil: Born Again after delays due to strikes and creative changes.

The re-structured series features Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead as co-showrunners and directors.

Daredevil: Born Again release date is yet to be announced; the original Daredevil series is currently streaming on Disney+.

After Echo opened 2024 on a strong note for Marvel and its street-level stories, the company is now shifting focus toward getting Matt Murdock back in action. Production on Daredevil: Born Again is finally set to restart on Monday, January 22, after a lengthy delay thanks to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes and a total creative overhaul to lean more into episodic television. Justin Benson and Aaron Moorheadwere tapped to lead the re-structured series as co-showrunners and directors for the remaining episodes in hopes of creating a worthy successor to the much-loved original Daredevil.

Born Again had to shut down production in New York back in May and seemed to be in dire straits as Chris Ord and Matt Corman were let go to send things in a new direction. Things now seem to be in good shape with the directing duo of Benson and Moorhead alongside The Punisher executive producer Dario Scardepane as the new writer helping heavily with the retool over the past few months. Vincent D'Onofrio, who will reprise his role as Kingpin in the series, recently commented that everyone is finally feeling good about where the series is headed thanks to the new additions to the team and the start of production finally points to an end to all the turmoil.

The many changes to Born Again's team show a stark contrast to when the series was initially announced. For one, original Daredevil stunt and fight coordinator Philip Silvera has rejoined the team to help further steer the Disney+ reboot closer to the grittier tone of the Netflix series and the practical effects that made its action sequences so highly regarded. The goal, of course, is to make Born Again feel like Season 4 of Daredevil as possible while also being the perfect follow-up to the popular Echo which successfully brought more violent television to the MCU.

'Daredevil: Born Again' Reunites the Netflix Favorites

Following the finale of Echo, the much-anticipated follow-up series will see Daredevil and his allies come face to face with Wilson Fisk once again as he perhaps weighs a mayoral run to increase his power and influence in the city. Charlie Cox has been attached to star since the beginning, but he and D'Onofrio aren't the only ones returning to New York. Jon Bernthal was previously announced to reprise his role as Frank Castle, aka The Punisher as well alongside a slew of newcomers including Michael Gandolfini, Margarita Levieva, and Sandrine Holt among others. Rumors also have it that, since the retooling, Born Again will rectify its mistake of leaving out Karen Page and Foggy Nelson by bringing back Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson, though nothing is official yet.

Daredevil: Born Again won't reach the 18-episode count it initially shot for, but things are at least finally moving full steam ahead. Stay tuned here at Collider for more as the team resumes production.

There is currently no release date for Daredevil: Born Again. Daredevil is streaming on Disney+ now.

