We’re just over a week away from the release of Daredevil: Born Again, the upcoming MCU series returning Marvel Netflix veterans such as Charlie Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio, and Jon Bernthal, but it seems Marvel has even bigger plans for these beloved characters. During a recent interview with Comicbook.com to promote Daredevil: Born Again, Marvel Studios Head of TV and Streaming Brad Winderbaum confirmed that “Jon [Bernthal] is working on a Punisher Special Presentation” for Marvel. Winderbaum did not mention any potential release date or window for the Punisher Special Presentation on Disney+, nor provide any casting or story details, but the very acknowledgment of its existence is a thriller for fans who are clamoring to see more of Bernthal’s Punisher beyond his role in Daredevil: Born Again.

When Jon Bernthal’s Punisher series at Netflix was canceled after only two seasons, it was unclear if he would ever be back in the role, and even when Daredevil: Born Again first kicked off production, it seemed more likely than not that he would not be part of it. However, after Daredevil: Born Again had already begun filming, it was announced that the show was getting a hard reboot, which is part of the reason other characters like Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) and Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) were brought back into the fold as well. It’s unclear what Daredevil: Born Again would have looked like had it not been for the hard reset the show hit at the end of 2023, but it sounds like the final product coming to screens next week is a dream come true for both Marvel Comics and Marvel Netflix fans.

Jon Bernthal Has Another Big Project on His Calendar Coming Next Year