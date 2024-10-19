This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The wait for the long-awaited return of Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) and Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) just got a lot shorter. Marvel Studios has officially announced that Daredevil: Born Again will be debuting on Disney+ on March 4th, 2025. The news was confirmed during a recent panel at New York Comic Con.

Ever since Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk returned to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Hawkeye respectively, Marvel fans everywhere have been wondering when they'll be able to see Daredevil and The Kingpin battle on screen again. While they would later appear briefly in other projects like She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Echo, Daredevil: Born Again promised to bring the gritty and realistic world of Hell's Kitchen back to the MCU continuity, but the road to the new show's development hasn't been an easy one. Just over a year ago, the entire series was reportedly scrapped and the show was forced to start from scratch, with rumors suggesting that this was because the reboot was too disconnected from the beloved Netflix series that introduced the MCU's Daredevil.

Perhaps that was a wise move on the part of Marvel Studios, as Daredevil: Born Again is now being billed as a proper continuation of where the story of Netflix's Daredevil left off. While the series was always going to feature Charlie Cox as Daredevil, Vincent D'Onofrio as The Kingpin, and Jon Bernthal as The Punisher, several other cast members and characters from the orginal show joined the cast, including Wilson Bethel as Bullseye, Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, and Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson. New cast members that are joining the series include Margarita Levieva and Michael Gandolfini.

What Other MCU Projects Are Releasing in 2025?

Daredevil: Born Again releasing in 2025 all but assures that this upcoming year could be Marvel Studios' biggest yet. Three major motion pictures are set to dominate the box office in 2025, including Captain America: Brave New World in February, Thunderbolts* in May, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps in July. On the Disney+ front, Daredevil: Born Again is also expected to be joined by the long-delayed Ironheart series.

As mentioned above, Daredevil: Born Again will be released exclusively on Disney+ on Tuesday, March 4th, 2025. Until then, you can get caught up on Matt Murdock's story so far with the first three seasons of Daredevil, which are available to stream on Disney+.

