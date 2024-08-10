This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Daredevil: Born Again is set to release in March 2025, with Season 2 already in the works.

The series promises a more emotionally mature tone, now rated TV-MA, tackling societal issues.

Original Netflix stars return, along with new characters like Kingpin and Punisher.

One of the most anticipated Marvel projects of 2025 just got an exciting update at D23. During the showcase event, Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Nofrio, Jon Bernthal, Deborah Ann Woll, and Elden Henson appeared to talk about the upcoming Disney+ series, Daredevil: Born Again. As the project recently wrapped filming several months ago, Cox has been talking about what fans can expect from the show when it releases. And now we finally know that the series will be released in March 2025. Though no specific release date was set, Cox did confirm that Season 2 is already in the works and will begin filming very soon.

Daredevil: Born Again's spring release window lines up for the same slot that X-Men '97 filled earlier this year. They also revealed a first look at the series, which will see Cox return and reprise his role as the titular character from the Netflix series and more recently in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Echo. D'Onofrio is also back as Kingpin, making a larger appearance in Echo, playing the feature villain opposite Alaqua Cox's Maya Lopez. Original Netflix stars Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson will also reprise their roles as Karen Page and Foggy Nelson, respectively, with recent Oscar-nominee Jon Bernthal (The Bear) also back in the saddle for another rise as the Punisher.

‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Will Be More Emotionally Mature than the Original Series

When Daredevil: Born Again was first announced, one of the biggest qualms from fans of the original show was that the series would take a step back and pursue a TV-13 rating as opposed to TV-MA. The violence is part of what made Daredevil such a hit for Netflix, but it didn't take advantage of the mature rating with other aspects.

However, Marvel Studios Head of Television and Streaming Brad Winderbaum promises that won't be the case with Daredevil: Born Again. The series underwent massive structural changes last year, shifting to a TV-MA rating, and Winderbaum promises it will utilize that in more ways than just blood. The Marvel Exec promises a more mature series from the top down, one that matches the societal problems that plague the world today, and one that will see its characters face more perilous physical and emotional challenges than ever before.

Daredevil: Born Again will premiere in early 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates on the series and stream the original Daredevil exclusively on Disney+.

