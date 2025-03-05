What do you get when you take a street-level hero who is constantly battling his own demons, yank him out of the grounded world he lives in, and throw him into the MCU's interpretation of that world? You get Daredevil: Born Again. When Daredevil first came out in 2015, it was a gritty look at the titular Marvel hero we hadn't seen before. Not only that, but it kind of shrugged in the direction of the existing MCU. There were references to the Battle of New York here and there, but ultimately it was a contained story. The way the series balanced themes of justice, revenge, and morality was critically praised, and the way that Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock struggled to seek justice during the day as a lawyer and justice at night as a masked vigilante set the standard for what people wanted from Marvel when it came to these street-level heroes. There was also much praise for the fantastic action sequences — a couple of amazing one-shot hallway scenes — and it ultimately launched a spin-off in Season 2 when the series introduced Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle, aka the Punisher.

After its cancellation and the eventual wiping of the Marvel TV shows from that era, fans clamored for more of Cox's Daredevil, and when the MCU announced that they were bringing Cox back as Daredevil for his own series on Disney+, the hype began to build. However, would the MCU be able to live up to the original Netflix Marvel show? Would it be able to mimic or improve on the formula built by its predecessors? In the months leading up to Born Again's release, there was an emphasis in marketing on just how bloody and violent the show would be, likely in an effort to convince fans of the original series that they'd be tuning in for more of what they loved. Well, it doesn't seem like Disney really picked up on what actually made the original series so good.

'Daredevil: Born Again' Doesn't Know What It Wants To Be

Image via Disney+

The major problem at the heart of Daredevil: Born Again, showrun by Dario Scardapane, is that it doesn't know what it wants to be. It struggles with whether it wants to fully lean into the tone of the former show or the more familiar MCU formula. Now, there's a lot to be said for the TV shows that have come from the MCU in recent years. There have been major successes, like Wandavision and Loki, and there have been more lackluster showings, like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. But one thread that weaves in and out of all of these shows is the tried-and-true approach to storytelling that has become part of the MCU standard — aome punchy humor and witty line reads, some thrilling fight sequences, and then a heartfelt story at the center that never really tangles with some of life's thornier realities.

It's clear that some of that formula made it into Born Again. One episode, in particular, which features a guest-starring character from another MCU TV show, feels very in line with what we've come to expect from Kevin Feige's Marvel Cinematic Universe. There's humor, there's heart, and ultimately the good guy does the good thing. It's an entertaining episode, but it misses the entire point of what made the original Daredevil so good. On the other end of the spectrum, there is the hyperviolence. True to what's been said, there are some scenes that are downright horrendous compared to the original Netflix shows — but the violence doesn't really say much. It is violence for violence's sake. The scenes often feel like moments people can point to and say, "See, they did it even bloodier than Netflix!"

On the one hand, it's obvious that Marvel is trying to recapture some of the magic of the previous series, with Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio being brought back already as Matt and Wilson Fisk, respectively, in other MCU properties before this. Born Again also showcases a few more familiar faces in Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll), Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson), and Frank Castle (Bernthal). It's clear that Disney understands the appeal of the original show's cast and dynamics, but it's hard not to shake the feeling that Marvel wants to wash its hands of what was established in the original show. Aside from Matt and Fisk, the other characters are barely seen, and rather than rely on the existing set of characters established already, Born Again ferries in a whole new cast that doesn't make the splash they need to feel memorable.

'Daredevil: Born Again' Has a New Cast and New Stories, but Carries Old Baggage