Seven years after Netflix canceled the original series, Daredevil is officially back on television. The first two episodes of Daredevil: Born Again are now streaming on Disney+. The review embargo for the series was lifted at the same time as the series premiere, and reviews began pouring in, leaving everyone curious about how it compares to the original series. At the time of writing, Daredevil: Born Again has earned an 84% score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, which falls behind the first and third seasons of the original Daredevil but still pushes it ahead of the second season of the popular Netflix series. The show has also earned a 95% rating from general audiences on the Popcornmeter, which is a higher rating than any three previous seasons of Daredevil.

Daredevil: Born Again features the return of Charlie Cox to his signature role of Matt Murdock, but this isn’t the first time MCU fans have seen him suit up as the horned vigilante. Cox first makese a brief appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home as Peter Parker’s (Tom Holland) lawyer, before also showing up to engage in a brief fling with Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Cox’s appearances didn’t stop there, however, as he next popped up for an episode of Echo, the Hawkeye spin-off series focusing on Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox), and he even reprised his role as the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen earlier this year in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, showing up to warner Peter about Norman Osborn’s (Colman Domingo) sinister nature. Daredevil: Born Again marks Cox’s fifth appearance in the Multiverse Saga.

’Daredevil: Born Again’s Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Good News for the Series